Viva La Dirt League's Fishing RPG, 88% Positive on Steam, Gets a Major Update and Xbox Release

Nice Day for Fishing, the pixel fishing adventure from the creators of the Epic NPC Man series, is officially expanding its console reach, with a major free content update announced during the FYNG Show.

Xbox players, get your rods ready. Following its successful launch on PC and PlayStation 5, Team17 Digital and FusionPlay have announced that Nice Day for Fishing, the debut game from the beloved YouTube comedy group Viva La Dirt League, is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S later this year. The news was officially revealed during the Xbox broadcast at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. You can watch the official Xbox announcement trailer here.

Following the console announcement, more good news was dropped during the FYNG (Find Your Next Game) Show, where a major, free content update was confirmed for all platforms. This upcoming update is set to bring a wave of new content, including:

Seasonal Events to explore New Elite Enemies to find and fight Fresh customization with new sails for your boat A welcome boat speed increase and more

You can also see gameplay of the new update, plus other FYNG Show announcements like two brand new games (one set in the Star Trek universe), summarized here:

A Cozy RPG With a Twist

For those unfamiliar, Nice Day for Fishing blends RPG-style fishing battles with the meta-humor that made Viva La Dirt League's Epic NPC Man series a viral sensation. The game currently holds a "Very Positive" 88% rating on Steam, where players praise it as a "perfect cozy game" that's "addicting right from the start."

User reviews on Steam highlight the "engaging and challenging" fishing combat system, which requires players to block a fish's attacks, and the signature VLDL humor that fans will immediately recognize. While some players note that the gameplay can become repetitive and wish for more voice acting, the general consensus is that it's a "fun game, simple with a lot of charm," perfect for a peaceful afternoon.

And if you want to know more about how the iconic characters of Epic NPC Man fit into the world of Nice Day for Fishing, you can read GamePressure's deep dive into the game's origins here.