Practical video guide to Metal Gear Solid Delta: from the Virtuous Mission to the final battle

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of one of the most iconic games in the history of the industry. It is also very faithful to the original - you will traverse exactly the same locations in exactly the same order and face the same bosses. In this text, we presented a brief walkthrough, a list and order of locations, dangers you need to watch out for along the way, as well as the strategy you should adopt when fighting bosses. You will learn, among other things, how to infiltrate Rassvet, pass through Graniny Gorki, Svyatogornyj, Krasnogorje Mountains, Groznyj Grad and Zaozyorje, as well as how to defeat Ocelot, The Pain, The Fear, The End, The Fury, The Sorrow, Volgin, Shagohod and The Boss.

Virtuous Mission

A short prologue that will introduce you to the game's basic mechanics. Your task is to reach Rassvet and evacuate the scientist Nikolai Sokolov. You will start the game in Dremuchij, where you will encounter several soldiers and crocodiles in the swamp. In Dolinovodno, you will learn to use the environment to get rid of enemies by shooting down a hornet's nest onto patrolling soldiers. You will reach Rassvet, which is best infiltrated from above - there is a ladder on the eastern wall leading to the roof. You can jump straight into Sokolov's room through a hole in the roof. After a few cut-scenes, return to Dolinovodno. Snake gets betrayed, and you get a tutorial on wound treatment, after which you will complete the prologue.

Operation Snake Eater

You need to reach Rassvet again to meet with the allied agent. After meeting with EVA in Sokolov's room, you will fight with Ocelot's unit. Cross the crocodile-filled Chyornyj Prud lake and pass through the minefield and electric fences in Bolshaya Past. You will duel with Ocelot over the canyon, and in Chyornaya Peschera you will fight The Pain, a soldier controlling hornets. He uses a hornet armor - you have to wait until he reveals himself by attacking you. You will be safest in the water behind the stone platform, you can dive to hide from hornets and the boss's shots. Next, you will go along the Ponizovje river to the Graniny Gorki laboratory, which you will infiltrate disguised as a scientist. After meeting with the scientist Granin in the basement, you will receive a key. Leaving the laboratory, you will have to defeat The Fear, who jumps around the trees - you can spot him with thermal goggles or toss him rotten or poisonous food. Then return to Ponizovje with the newly acquired key.

Using the key, you will reach Svyatogornyj, a forest filled with traps covered with leaves. Do not step on the bright green leaves or you will die immediately. In the next location, Sokrovenno, you will have a sniper duel with The End. You can find the boss in many ways - directional microphone, looking out for the light from the scope, searching for footprints with thermal goggles. Don't linger too long in the same place or The End will sneak up behind you and shoot you in the back of the head. After defeating the enemy, go up a very long ladder to the top of Krasnogorje Mountains.

Groznyj Grad

In Krasnogorje Mountains, your endurance drops significantly faster. You need to reach the building at the top of the mountain where you will meet with EVA, and then to another building, where you will find a tunnel to Groznyj Grad. There you will fight The Fury - if you manage to wound him with a knife, you will damage his suit and he will take increased damage from explosions. You reach the courtyard of Groznyj Grad and you will have to get inside. Disguised as a scientist, find the strolling Major Raikov. You have to steal his clothes - it would be best to knock him out in the bathroom and drag him to the locker room to hide him in a locker. Dressed as Raikov, go to Sokolov's laboratory. Unfortunately, Snake will be captured and tortured. You have to escape from the cell - the easiest way will be to cut out the transmitter implanted in you with a fork. Take the Fake Death Pill and when the guard comes to check what happened, take the Revival Pill and knock him out. Escape to the sewers - at the end of them, you will fight with The Sorrow. The fight gets longer the more people you have killed. When you die, take the Revival Pill to rise from the dead. You will wake up in Tikhnogornyj. If you didn't cut out the transmitter, you will fight here with the Ocelot unit. Go to the cave behind the waterfall to meet EVA again.

Finale

Return to Groznyj Grad through the next tunnel and make your way to the main hangar. You have to destroy the hangar and Shagohod by placing C3 on four fuel tanks. All tanks are located at the back of the hangar. After planting the C3, you will face a very long battle with Colonel Volgin and Shagohod. First, you will fight him hand-to-hand - knock him to the ground with hand-to-hand combat as soon as he stops surrounding himself with electricity. Next, you have to escape from Shagohod on a motorcycle - EVA is driving, you are shooting. You have unlimited ammunition, so don't spare the bullets. When the Shagohod gets closer, shoot at its drills with a rocket launcher to slow it down. When you reach the bridge, you will have to shoot down two C3 bombs using a sniper rifle - shoot one immediately, and the other when EVA gives you a signal. Next, you will fight Shagohod. Fire the rocket launcher at the drills to stop it, and when EVA approaches the enemy on the motorcycle, shoot at the weakened rear of the machine. In the final phase of the fight, Volgin will come out of the cockpit. He is immune to frontal fire, so shoot him from the side or the back. After defeating Volgin, the last part of the motorcycle escape awaits you.

Your last challenge is to escort the injured EVA through Zaozyorje. If you go too far away, EVA won't know where to go. Stay close to her and eliminate the enemies in front of you. Also remember to feed her when her stamina drops. Watch your backs, because the soldiers chasing you may come at you from behind. After leaving Zaozyorje, you will reach Rokovoj Bereg, where you will have the final duel with The Boss. Lie down and crawl among the white flowers to approach her from the side or from behind. When The Boss charges at you and attacks you directly, you can counter her attack - you only have a split second to do this. Press the attack button when time slows down for a moment. After the fight, you still have one more duel with Ocelot - you have to choose one of the two revolvers. Only one is loaded - the bullet is in the revolver on the left. After the last encounter with Ocelot, you will finish the game.