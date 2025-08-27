Does Metal Gear Solid Delta support ultrawide? Players with 21:9 monitors might not like the answer

Do you own a 21:9 monitor and want to play MGS Delta? Are you concerned about whether ultrawide is available in the game? You can find answers to these questions here.

Dawid Lubczynski

Does Metal Gear Solid Delta support ultrawide? Players with 21:9 monitors might not like the answer, image source: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, developer: Konami / Virtuos.
Does Metal Gear Solid Delta support ultrawide? Players with 21:9 monitors might not like the answer Source: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, developer: Konami / Virtuos.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from 2004. Players can now infiltrate the Soviet Union territory on a new graphics engine - Unreal Engine 5. While the game will be released officially in a few hours, those fans who bought Deluxe Edition can play right now. Unfortunately, people with 21:9 monitors may feel disadvantaged by not being able to see the beautiful scenery in its entirety.

Does Metal Gear Solid Delta support ultrawide?

Unfortunately, we have some bad news for those who own 21:9 monitors and want to play MGS Delta. Ultrawide is not natively supported right now. What does this mean for the players? It means that if you own such a monitor, you will have black bars on the sides of the screen.

Although ultrawide is becoming increasingly popular among players, supporting it is still not standard. While such monitors work great in racing games or shooters, this is still niche hardware, which is probably why developers often do not prioritize supporting them in their productions. Fortunately for players, a strong modding community has appeared on this field, which is quite efficient in adding 21:9 support for various games. It means that modders will address this issue in the future, probably sooner rather than later.

At the moment, MGS Delta has positive reviews on Steam and Metacritic. Out of nearly 1,900 opinions on Valve’s platform, 79% are positive. Negative comments mainly criticize optimization and technical issues rather than the gameplay itself. Speaking of which, if you're having trouble with a specific aspect of the game, we've prepared a guide to MGS Delta. You can find there interactive maps that can help you infiltrate the Soviet Union territory.

More:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

August 28, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

0

Dawid Lubczynski

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map