Does Metal Gear Solid Delta support ultrawide? Players with 21:9 monitors might not like the answer

Metal Gear Solid Delta is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from 2004. Players can now infiltrate the Soviet Union territory on a new graphics engine - Unreal Engine 5. While the game will be released officially in a few hours, those fans who bought Deluxe Edition can play right now. Unfortunately, people with 21:9 monitors may feel disadvantaged by not being able to see the beautiful scenery in its entirety.

Does Metal Gear Solid Delta support ultrawide?

Unfortunately, we have some bad news for those who own 21:9 monitors and want to play MGS Delta. Ultrawide is not natively supported right now. What does this mean for the players? It means that if you own such a monitor, you will have black bars on the sides of the screen.

Although ultrawide is becoming increasingly popular among players, supporting it is still not standard. While such monitors work great in racing games or shooters, this is still niche hardware, which is probably why developers often do not prioritize supporting them in their productions. Fortunately for players, a strong modding community has appeared on this field, which is quite efficient in adding 21:9 support for various games. It means that modders will address this issue in the future, probably sooner rather than later.

At the moment, MGS Delta has positive reviews on Steam and Metacritic. Out of nearly 1,900 opinions on Valve’s platform, 79% are positive. Negative comments mainly criticize optimization and technical issues rather than the gameplay itself. Speaking of which, if you're having trouble with a specific aspect of the game, we've prepared a guide to MGS Delta. You can find there interactive maps that can help you infiltrate the Soviet Union territory.