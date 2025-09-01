Fans of The Lord of the Rings have been mistaken for years. It was a different orc who was supposed to resemble Harvey Weinstein

It turns out that fans were mistaken about a certain interesting fact concerning The Lord of the Rings. A special effects specialist who worked on Peter Jackson's trilogy has spoken out.

Edyta Jastrzebska

1

Fans of The Lord of the Rings have been mistaken for years. It was a different orc who was supposed to resemble Harvey Weinstein, image source: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Peter Jackson, New Line Cinema, 2003.
Fans of The Lord of the Rings have been mistaken for years. It was a different orc who was supposed to resemble Harvey Weinstein Source: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Peter Jackson, New Line Cinema, 2003.

For years, there has been an interesting fact circulating about The Lord of the Rings films, namely that in The Return of the King, there was an orc whose mask was modeled after Harvey Weinstein. It was a dig at Peter Jackson's difficult experiences with the producer, with whom he ultimately ended his collaboration, although this too wasn’t without its difficulties.

Weinstein agreed to sell LOTR to another studio, but gave Jackson almost impossible conditions: he had a weekend to find someone, and whoever undertook the production of these films had to decide on all three at once. Then Bob Shaye and New Line Cinema came along, thanks to whom Jackson was able to break free and carry out the project his way.

Jackson included several digs at Weinstein in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the most famous of which is the aforementioned orc mask. But after this trivia came to light, fans were convinced that it was Gothmog, Sauron's commander in the Battle of Pelennor Fields, because of what they saw as a striking resemblance.

Gothmog | The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Peter Jackson, New Line Cinema, 2003 - Fans of The Lord of the Rings have been mistaken for years. It was a different orc who was supposed to resemble Harvey Weinstein - news - 2025-09-01
Gothmog | The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Peter Jackson, New Line Cinema, 2003

However, it turns out that it was a completely different orc. Michael Asquith, who worked on LOTR movies and created several orc masks, confessed that he was the author of the mask modeled to resemble Weinstein, and that it wasn’t Gothmog, nor was it worn by any significant character, but only by someone in the background. He even shared a photo of the mask.

Asquith also admitted that although the Gothmog mask created by Bill Hunt isn’t actually the one from the legends, he cannot rule out the possibility that Hunt may also have been inspired by the look of the infamous producer.

More:
Like it?

1

Edyta Jastrzebska

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map