Seemingly useless outfit in MGS Delta will actually make your life easier. Be sure to save it for those few occasions

One of the camouflages in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the seemingly useless scientist uniform, which you will receive from EVA during your first meeting in Rassvet. Wearing this costume, you cannot use weapons, and your camouflage level is pathetically low. However, the scientist uniform will prove to be very useful in several specific situations, so it's definitely worth wearing it occasionally.

What is the purpose of the scientist uniform?

The scientist uniform will come in handy during the infiltration of research facilities. In the game, there are two major research facilities - Graniny Gorki and Groznyj Grad. Wearing the scientist uniform, you can freely pass by the soldiers stationed in the facilities, who will take you for a member of the research staff.

Of course, the disguise is not perfect. You cannot wear any face paint, so remember to remove it. You also have to tread carefully - if you bump into a soldier, he will become suspicious. In such a situation, do exactly as you are told, and you may avoid triggering the alarm. The disguise also doesn't work on other scientists, who can still recognize you. Try not to show them your face and turn your back towards them.

While wearing the scientist uniform, you cannot use most weapons or engage in hand-to-hand combat. The exception is a cigarette with sleeping gas, which you can find in Graniny Gorki. Moreover, if you try to leave the facility in the scientist uniform, the guard outside will take you for a potential deserter and forcibly drag you back to the facility. So remember to change your camouflage or avoid being noticed when leaving the laboratory.