Players complain about 60 FPS cap in Metal Gear Solid Delta. However, many fans won’t get even that
Capping MGS Delta at 60 FPS is not a popular decision among PC players. However, it seems that there is not much to do about it, as first tests prove that even that is hard to achieve.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the hottest release of this week. Of course, some would argue that Gears of War: Reloaded should have this title, but the statistics on STEAM (via SteamDB) are quite clear (we rely on this platform, as others are hard to measure). MGS is not ideal, though. There are some problems with crashes or lack of ultrawide support. However, probably the most controversial topic is 60 FPS cap.
60 FPS cap in MGS Delta
Metal Gear Solid Delta is capped at 60 FPS. Of course, a lengthy discussion started on the Steam forum after release. It all began with one person who stated that 60 FPS is enough to play. It was easy to predict that many people will not agree with that. However, there is one question that should be asked – can we even handle more than 60 FPS in this game?
Even before MGS Delta release, we could see some tests which proved that reaching 60 FPS in this game may be difficult. PS5 Performance mode or RTX 4060 struggled with this task. Of course, after release we can also hear voices of players who are not happy with performance. We should add that Frame Generation is not supported natively (at least not right now). So, while there is the cap, many of us would not reach it anyway.
Of course, in my opinion, FPS should be unlocked for those people with better computers. However, let’s remember that technology puts a lot of strain on our machines. Moreover, many games are far from being perfectly optimized. So, even getting 60 FPS may be difficult for many.
At this point we could argue that developers should stop chasing after better graphics for a minute and focus more on gameplay and creating a smoother experience for players. However, I am the kind of person who lately can’t stop playing Vagrus the Riven Realms. So, the visual aspect of games is not the most important thing for me.
Metal Gear Solid Delta system requirements
We also need to remember that MGS Delta has quite high system requirements. It perfectly shows that reaching 60 FPS can be quite difficult for many players.
Minimal system requirements
- Processor: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2060 Super (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Recommended
Recommended system requirements
- Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 3080
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Recommended
Aside from the technical aspect, we encourage you to read our Meatal Gear Solid Delta guide. We have some interactive maps which can help you in your journey.
