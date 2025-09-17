PS5 got new update. Connecting DualSense controller to smartphone will take 3 seconds

PS5 owners can download a new update for their consoles. The update, weighing about 1.3 GB, introduces Power Saving in games, but the console wasn't the only thing that has received new features. The DualSense controller has also received a new firmware, allowing it to quickly switch between the assigned devices. The changes were announced back in July.

Assign DualSense to four devices

After installing the update, the DualSense controller will receive the function of "remembering" up to four devices, such as a PC, smartphone, tablet, and of course, the console. By choosing the right combination of buttons, we will first assign a specific device to DualSense, and then connect the controller in a few seconds. Below are the steps you need to take to register the device in DualSense's memory:

Make sure the light bar and player indicator on your controller is off. If they are active, hold down the PS button until they turn off; Press and hold one of the action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, or square) and the PS button for over 5 seconds. The light bar and player indicator flash two times. Turn on Bluetooth on your device, and select the option to add Bluetooth devices. Select your controller from the detected devices. The light bar lights up, and the player indicator's lights blink according to the slot number.

Source: Sony; promotional materials | via: Reddit

However, if we want to connect the controller with a device that is already saved, we should first turn on, for example, a smartphone with Bluetooth enabled, and on the controller, hold the assigned action button and the PS button for about 3 seconds.

Power Saving in PS5 games

The approximately 1.3 GB PS5 update introduces a new energy-saving feature. The option reduces the performance of the console in selected games, which according to experts' speculation suggests preparations for optimizing games for the handheld, which will offer lower performance. At the moment, the Power Saver feature is supported by three game: Demon’s Souls, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Ghost of Yotei.

To enable the new feature, you need to go through the following options:

Settings; System; Power Saving; Power Saver for Games.

When we choose the last option, we need to indicate that we want to use it and if a particular game supports power saving, this mode will start automatically when we play that game.