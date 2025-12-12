Game of the Year 2025 devs have prepared a special gift for fans. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 got a big free update

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated The Game Awards, winning 9 trophies. It was undoubtedly a crazy year for Sandfall Interactive. As a thank you to the community, the studio released a previously announced update that adds a lot of new content to the game. A few words of gratitude were also posted on X.

What a night at The Game Awards. As our team celebrates this unforgettable evening, we want to raise our glasses and celebrate with you. Thank you to everyone who helped bring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to life. Thank you to all our players for your passion, the love you’ve shared with us, and your incredible creations… Thank you for changing our lives.

What's new in the Thank You Update?

The update primarily brings a brand new location, which is narratively the hideout of young Verso. As seen in the trailer, it is incredibly colorful and filled with rainbows, flying balloons, and various sweets. However, expect challenging opponents, as the location is only available in the final act.

For players craving even more of a challenge, Sandfall Interactive has prepared additional boss fights in the Endless Tower. We'll run into versions of the main game's enemies there, designed to be even more challenging for us. Fortunately, new Luminas and weapons will aid us in the fight against them.

Fans of the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack will surely be pleased to know that Lorien Testard has composed several new tracks for the update. The entire album, which lasts just under 20 minutes, is already available on YouTube.

Besides the new features, the update also introduces several additional functions, such as:

a photo mode with lots of options, accessible at any time from the pause menu; the ability to create up to 50 Lumina sets to quickly switch between them before battles; a "leave battle" button, available from the pause menu; support for FSR 4; new filters for Lumina and Pikto, as well as an improved user interface.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and XSX/S. If you haven't had the chance to play it yet, the title is currently on sale on Steam, where it can be purchased for $39.99.