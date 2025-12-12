Dress to Impress is all about fashion and looking nice and interesting. To do that, we need clothes and accessories. One of the methods of acquiring them is gift codes. Soon, a new DTI update will be launched, called Winter Update. There is a new code that will be active alongside it.

A new Winter Update code in Dress to Impress (DTI)

DTI is known for generous number of codes that devs share with the community. If you want to see some of them, go to our guide that lists them all. However, new ones are often added. Right now, with the Winter Update, we have a chance to claim a reworked version of Choopie. If you are interested, you can find the code below.

CH00P1E_B4CK_AGA1N

Follow us on Google News to learn more about your favorite games, technology and movies.

The new version of ChoopieDress to Impress Discord

Developers often announce various codes on their official Discord. If you have not joined, it is a good time to do that.