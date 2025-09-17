Will we see the new skate on iOS and Android? All about mobile release

EA and Full Circle studio released skate. yesterday, September 16, 2025. As the name suggests, the game is about skateboarding. It features an open world, multiplayer (it is impossible to play offline), and focuses on performing various tricks. The game has currently debuted in Early Access on PC and consoles such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S / X. But what about mobile players? If you want to know whether the game will debut on iOS and Android, you can read about it here.

Will skate. be released on Android and iOS?

People who look at skate. might think that it is the perfect game for mobile devices. And although the game has already been released on PC and consoles, both older and newer generations, unfortunately, it has not been launched on Android and iOS. So, is there any real chance that this title will actually appear there?

Don't worry, we have good news for you. There is a chance, and we would even say a pretty good one. The game's developers themselves responded in their latest FAQ that the skate. will also be released on mobile platforms. The problem is that no release date has been given, so it is hard to say when we will be able to play it on our pocket devices.

It is worth mentioning that this title was released in Early Access. This means that Full Circle studio may wait with the launch of skate on mobile devices until version 1.0. At the moment, the developers want to focus on improving the game. This may take a while, judging by the opinions on Steam. Skate. evokes mixed feelings, to say the least. Out of approximately 4,450 reviews, only 41% are positive right now. Players complain about the lack of modes, the empty world, and microtransactions. Let's hope that the situation improves in the coming weeks and that the less-than-enthusiastic reception from community will not negatively affect the release of this game on mobile devices.