The next Grow a Garden (GaG) update is delayed. Christmas Part 2 release time is different than usual

Grow a Garden players are accustomed to weekly updates. It is part of this game’s popularity – we can regularly enjoy something new. We all know the time of the update by heart, right? It is 3 PM CET or 2 PM UTC on Saturdays with Admin Abuse an hour earlier. Because these hours are so predictable, we take them as granted. However, this week, we have to be prepared for a big delay.

When to expect the next Grow a Garden (GaG) update (Christmas Part 2)

While we are accustomed to the stable hours of new updates and Admin Abuse, let’s remember that they are not written in stone. They are subject to change, and it is the case this week (December 12). On the official Discord server, one of GaG developers announced that this week, Christmas Part 2 update release time will be different. What time is it then? It will be much later than usual. You can check it out here. However, below are some examples.

PST (Pacific US): 10 AM EST (Eastern US): 1 PM GMT / UTC: 6 PM CET (Europe): 7 PM JST (Japan): 3 AM (December 14) AEST (Australia): 5 AM (December 14)

Of course, Admin Abuse will take place an hour earlier than the scheduled time for the update.