The next Grow a Garden (GaG) update is delayed. Christmas Part 2 release time is different than usual

A few hours ago, it was announced that the next Grow a Garden update is delayed this week. Let’s learn when to expect GaG Christmas Part 2.
Grow a Garden players are accustomed to weekly updates. It is part of this game’s popularity – we can regularly enjoy something new. We all know the time of the update by heart, right? It is 3 PM CET or 2 PM UTC on Saturdays with Admin Abuse an hour earlier. Because these hours are so predictable, we take them as granted. However, this week, we have to be prepared for a big delay.
While we are accustomed to the stable hours of new updates and Admin Abuse, let’s remember that they are not written in stone. They are subject to change, and it is the case this week (December 12). On the official Discord server, one of GaG developers announced that this week, Christmas Part 2 update release time will be different. What time is it then? It will be much later than usual. You can check it out here. However, below are some examples.
Of course, Admin Abuse will take place an hour earlier than the scheduled time for the update.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
