Silksong crashed Steam and Xbox. PS5 and Switch versions are not working either. We all can't buy it!

Today is the day! Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here and in a good price! Excellent even! It seems though that players might have a problem with buying the game. A few minutes after its release, Steam showed us all an error E502 L3. While of course, there are no official confirmation, we can do math and say what caused it – the release of one of the most anticipated games. However, we have also reports that Xbox PS5 and Switch do not fare much better. All platforms are in the same boat!

Steam issues

While the error comes and goes – right now Steam is back online – be prepared also for other issues that might happen when the game as anticipated as Silksong is released. The most prominent one may be the problems with purchasing it. In the case of some popular games, the shop can’t process payments fast enough. It means that there might be some more glitches in the future. Keep that in mind while purchasing the game.

Xbox, PS5 and Switch users can’t buy the game either

If you hoped to play Silksong on other devices, you might be equally surprised. Players report that Xbox store also crashed. Moreover, it seems that the game is not available on PS5 store either. Switch users are suffering with us, too! It is definitely an interesting release!

Regardless of various issues, Hollow Knight: Silksong has gathered over 100,000 plyers on Steam alone (via SteamDB)! Let’s hope that this production will be what we are all waiting for. Good luck and “see you” in the game.