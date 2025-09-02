Does Hollow Knight Silksong support coop multiplayer? Many people would like to play with friends

It is unreal that after 6 years of waiting and going through all the stages of grief, including silksanity, Hollow Knight Silksong has finally become tangible. With each new gaming event it was becoming tantalizingly close, but it never delivered... until just recently. Now the wait and uncertainty is finally over. With the original Hollow Knight becoming more popular than ever (via SteamDB), more and more people are jumping onto the hype train to Pharloom, while discovering the beauty of being lost in the vast and maze-like worlds of metroidvanias. This tangled structure of the environment can be daunting for many; thus, a lot of fans wonder if the latest work of Team Cherry will support multiplayer in the form of co-op mode. Let’s find out what the chances of this happening are.

Multiplayer coop in Hollow Knight Silksong analyzed

For a player who has small to none experience with metroidvanias, Hollow Knight Silksong might be quite intimidating as, without a doubt, it will require a lot of figuring out where to go and what to do on our own. To combat the feeling of loneliness and being lost in an unforgiving world, a friend would be a nice addition. Can we count on Team Cherry to include multiplayer co-op in their latest production?

Sadly, I believe that the answer is no. There is nothing showing that the developers plan to include co-op or multiplayer in any way, form or shape in their newest title. Vast majority of metroidvanias are focused on singleplayer experience, and having a friend around would completely nullify the fun of exploration, diminishing the feelings that the creators would like to convey. What is more, the original Hollow Knight also doesn’t have multiplayer mode… officially.

It is understandable that devs have their own vision on how their work should look like, so we can’t blame them for the fact that they are unwilling to include multiplayer in their production. However, faithful fans will always find a way to circumvent such limitations. Just like it was with the first HK, I’m more than certain that co-op mod for Silksong will be created rather sooner than later.

In fact, the second part of the Hollow Knight series opens a lot of interesting possibilities when it comes to implementing multiplayer as, I suppose, it will be a lot easier (and lore-friendly) to incorporate the Knight to the sequel as Hornet’s companion. There is a lot to look forward to, so keep an eye on community led forums, subreddits and Discord servers to not miss such important information. Have fun!