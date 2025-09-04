Fans are worried about Cronos The New Dawn performance. The first reports are alarming

Modern games are problematic for players. Many of them are not in the best technical state at the time of release. Crashes, bugs and connection errors are very common. Unfortunately, the newest Bloober Team’s survival horror called Cronos: The New Dawn (created on Unreal Engine 5) isn’t an exception. Journalists and people who bought Deluxe Edition reports performance issues. So, let’s take a closer look at this situation.

Cronos The New Dawn performance issues explained

First reports about technical state of Cronos The New Dawn shows that the game has some issues. If you don’t have RTX 50 series with multi frame generation, the first reviews and tests suggest that you need to be ready for some performance issues, like stuttering.

Players that bought Deluxe Edition and have advanced access also mention problems. When you look at the Steam forum you can find many discussions about performance. What conclusions can be drawn from them?

Even the strongest GPU’s have problems with the game. One of the players mentions that on RTX 4080 Super with 64 GB RAM, Cronos can drop to 50 FPS with DLSS and frame generation on. Players with older cards like RTX 3070 can be forced to play using the lowest settings with DLSS on. However, keep in mind that the game has bigger FPS drops when you use ray tracing. The above suggests that Cronos really works the best with multi frame generation, which is a technology exclusive to RTX 50 series.

Of course, you can try to improve your performance with some basic solutions like:

Updating drivers (clean installation preferred). Verifying files. Disabling various overlays and other unnecessary programs. Turning off demanding settings in the Graphics menu.

However, the biggest changes regarding performance will probably come with future updates. So, you should be patient.

For some players, performance issues are not the only problem in Cronos. Not everyone agrees with the approach to difficulty level in the game. If you want to learn more about Cronos pros and cons you can check out our review.