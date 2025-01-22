All we know about Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Release date, cast and production status of season 3 of Ryan Murphy's TV series

Launched by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the TV series from Ryan Murphy continues to enjoy unabated popularity. Productions focusing on true crimes, even in a dramatized version, continue to attract crowds of viewers, and as a result Netflix continues to invest in TV series in this genre.

Ryan Murphy this time decided to take on the story of serial killer Ed Gein, known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul, who will be portrayed by Charlie Hunnam in the third season of Monster. It has been revealed that the next installment of the series will be titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

When will Monster: The Ed Gein Story come out?

Netflix has announced that Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be released on October 3, 2025. Then all episodes of the new season of Monster series will come out

Who is in the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Charlie Hunnam will play the title role in the Netflix TV show. In addition to him, Monster: The Ed Gein Story will feature Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Ed's mother; Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock, Olivia Williams as Alma Hitchcock, Vicky Krieps in a yet-to-be-determined role, Emma Halleen as Suzette, Oliver Spenceman as Young Tobe, and Karly Rothenberg and Dusty Sorg in unknown roles.

Where to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Monster TV series is a Netflix production, and it is on this streaming platform that you will be able to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix is not in the habit of selling licenses to its TV series, so this will be the only place where you will see the third season of Monster. It's also where you'll find the previous two seasons about Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.

What is the production status of Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

In September 2024, it was announced that the TV series would be made. Shooting for it was scheduled to begin in October, however, at the end of November 2024, it was reported that filming had begun earlier that month. The crew will reportedly finish filming the third season of Monster on March 31, 2025.

Where is Monster: The Ed Gein Story being filmed?

Shooting for the third season of Ryan Murphy's Monster is reportedly set to take place in Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois. Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams were photographed in Los Angeles in 2024 on the set of the TV show.