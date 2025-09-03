Sony is giving a $100 voucher in the US for upgrading your PlayStation console, but only if you’re lucky enough

Sony’s been spoiling us lately. First free gifts for all PSN accounts (not just subscribers), and now a $100 PlayStation Store credit for upgrading to a PS5. This one’s invite-only and U.S. exclusive, though, probably a response to the recent price hikes. All three current PlayStation consoles are now $50 more expensive.

$100 credit for selected players

Sony is giving selected players a free $100 PlayStation Store voucher, under the “Upgrader Program.” Here’s a quick overview:

Eligible upgrades: PS4 to PS5, PS5 to PS5 Slim, or any previous PlayStation console to PS5 Pro. The offer runs from August 26 to September 20. If you bought your PS5 before the offer launched on August 26, 2025, you’re still eligible, but only if it hasn’t been activated prior to that date. You need a special email invite from Sony to qualify. But how they decide who gets one is still a mystery. You also have to be at least 18 and have a PSN account.

Once you've activated your new console, navigate to the PS Store on your PS5. If you're eligible, you should see an option to redeem the $100 voucher. After redeeming, the credit will be added to your wallet. This offer is of course limited to one voucher per PSN account and must be redeemed by September 20, 2025.

It’s a sweet deal for anyone who got the email from Sony – even if it’s just a voucher. The bad news is, that $100 will soon only cover a single game. Microsoft and Nintendo could take a page from Sony’s book and offer some freebies to their loyal fans. Lately, Microsoft has also raised prices on their consoles and accessories, and Nintendo bumped up the price of the original Switch by $40. But that’s all tied to the new U.S. tariffs.