Sony’s PlayStation gaming monitor arrives next year, but not everyone can get one

The next PS exclusive? Sony's new QHD monitor is launching regionally.
Sony is rolling out a new 27-inch gaming monitor made for desktop gaming. It’s designed to pair with the new Pulse Elevate wireless speakers for a full setup experience for PlayStation users. However, much like PS exclusive games, it seems not everyone will be able to grab one right away.
Let’s begin by taking a look at the features of Sony’s 27-inch monitor:
So who’s this monitor for? Probably anyone planning to buy a new one in 2026 who lives in the US or Japan, that’s where it’s launching for now, according to Sony.
It’s been six years since the PS5 dropped, so Sony is likely gearing up to announce the next generation, with leaks pointing to 2026. Will the new consoles still come with a disc drive and 4K? Judging by this new monitor’s specs, it looks like Sony knows that most people aren’t too bothered by lower resolution, especially since they already released the 27-inch INZONE M9 with 4K a few years back, and it got a big price drop not long after launch.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
