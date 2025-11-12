Sony’s PlayStation gaming monitor arrives next year, but not everyone can get one

Sony is rolling out a new 27-inch gaming monitor made for desktop gaming. It’s designed to pair with the new Pulse Elevate wireless speakers for a full setup experience for PlayStation users. However, much like PS exclusive games, it seems not everyone will be able to grab one right away.

Sony’s planning the ultimate PS5 desk setup, but not for the whole world

Let’s begin by taking a look at the features of Sony’s 27-inch monitor:

Display resolution: Quad HD (2560×1440) IPS panel – offering better than 1080p, but less demanding than 4K, making high refresh rates more feasible. HDR support: Has High Dynamic Range capability and “Auto HDR Tone Mapping” which adjusts HDR settings automatically when paired with PS5/PS5 Pro. Refresh & variable rate: Up to 120Hz refresh rate when used with PS5/PS5 Pro. Up to 240Hz supported when connected to compatible PC or Mac. VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support as well. Ports: Two HDMI 2.1 input ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input. The HDMI supports up to QHD/240Hz with FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and VRR. The DisplayPort supports DSC (Display Stream Compression) at those specs. Two USB-Type-A and one USB-Type-C. Built-in stereo speakers + 3.5mm audio output. VESA mount compatibility for flexible display setups. A built-in charging hook for DualSense controller.

So who’s this monitor for? Probably anyone planning to buy a new one in 2026 who lives in the US or Japan, that’s where it’s launching for now, according to Sony.

It’s been six years since the PS5 dropped, so Sony is likely gearing up to announce the next generation, with leaks pointing to 2026. Will the new consoles still come with a disc drive and 4K? Judging by this new monitor’s specs, it looks like Sony knows that most people aren’t too bothered by lower resolution, especially since they already released the 27-inch INZONE M9 with 4K a few years back, and it got a big price drop not long after launch.