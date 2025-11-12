PS Plus Game Game Catalog additions for November includes the 2nd best-selling game of all time and a bunch of indie gems

Today, PlayStation has revealed 8 new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month. This month’s additions include some of the best indie games of last year, and one of the best-selling games of all time. Keep in mind that this is not the same as the monthly free games available to all PS Plus subscribers, which this month includes a Game Award-winning indie. The PS Plus Game Catalog is only available to subscribers at the Extra and Premium levels.

PS Plus Game Catalog additions for November include GTA 5 and a great selection of indies

Last month, PS Plus added 8 other games to the Game Catalog, perfect for the Halloween season. This month’s additions still have a few great games that fit into that category, but overall have a more varied vibe. The announcement of these titles was shared via the PlayStation Blog and confirms that they will be available starting on November 18th.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Shocking no one, as the rumors for this inclusion spread last week, the biggest game coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog this month is Grand Theft Auto 5. This is the second-best-selling video game of all time, only behind Minecraft. It’s been out since 2013, so at this point, it would be somewhat surprising if you haven’t played it before. But if you’ve been waiting to give this game a try, or you’re just looking to escape to Los Santos after the sad news of another GTA 6 delay, this month could be the perfect opportunity to jump into Rockstar’s modern classic.

Pacific Drive

It’s you and your car versus a supernatural environment in Ironwood Studios’ debut survival horror game, Pacific Drive. Widely regarded as one of the best indie games of 2024, Pacific Drive balances immersion and car simulation with fast-paced action and unexplainable horror. Trapped in an exclusionary zone, you must brave the outside world to find supplies and solve the mystery at the heart of this area. Between runs, return to your garage to fix up the inevitable damage to your trust vehicle, add upgrades, and more.

In Pacific Drive, the car is more than just a vehicle; it’s a companion throughout the whole journey. It develops random quirks as you play, such as the hood flying up when you reverse or the trunk popping open when you close the passenger-side back door. But it’s up to you to fix these quirks by determining what the cause is, all while braving a dangerous land and avoiding threatening anomalies.

Still Wakes the Deep

Another excellent indie horror game from last year is Still Wakes the Deep. This psychological horror narrative game from The Chinese Room puts you on a remote oil rig off the coast of Scotland, which means the protagonist has a brilliant Scottish accent. Carefully navigate the collapsing rig and try to save the crew from an otherworldly horror.

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Taking a distinct pivot away from the horror side of things, but still celebrating another great indie game from last year, is Thank Goodness You’re Here!, a comedy adventure game from developer Coal Supper. Explore a small cartoonish northern English town full of odd jobs and even odder residents. Thank Goodness You’re Here! only lasts for a few hours, but it’s packed full of absurd humor that could be just the break you need from all those horror games.

The Talos Principle 2

Yet another incredible indie game from last year is joining the Game Catalog. Croteam’s The Talos Principle 2 puts you in the shoes of a highly advanced robot as you solve thought-provoking first-person puzzles. This is a game full of philosophical themes, with stunning environments you don’t expect from the average puzzle game, and the puzzles grow increasingly mind-bending as you progress.

Insurgency: Sandstorm

This month, the PS Plus Game Catalog will include Insurgency: Sandstorm, a team-based, tactical first-person shooter, and the follow-up to the original Insurgency in 2014. This shooter was released in 2018 but received great reviews from fans and critics at the time. It currently has 86% positive reviews on Steam and a score of 78/100 on Metacritic. If the modern FPS games aren’t quite hitting for you right now, this could be a great alternative to jump into this month.

Monster Jam Showdown

Jump into some Monster Truck arcade racing in Monster Jam Showdown this month. Drive legendary, history-making trucks from the current fleet, or wreak havoc as “the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe.” If you’re looking for a chaotic arcade racing experience full of tricks, demolition, and more, then this might be the perfect opportunity to give Monster Jam Showdown a try. But it’s also not the only racing game joining the catalog this month.

MotoGP 25

For a much more realistic racing experience, check out MotoGP 25 from the same developer as Monster Jam Showdown, Milestone. Instead of Monster Trucks, though, this game features a much smaller vehicle, motorcycles. You may not find the same chaotic destruction in this game, but you can still compete as real professional racers and experience a story-focused career mode with built-in turning points. If you’re a fan of racing games, you’ve got a couple of good games to check out this month.

Remember that all these games are available in the PS Plus Game Catalog, which is only available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. These games won’t disappear at the end of the month, so you have time to check them all out. They will all become available on November 18th, but there’s also no telling exactly how long they will remain on the service.