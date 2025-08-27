Corvette Expedition 19 Rewards in NMS. How to get the new ship and more

An unexpected update to No Man's Sky has dropped. There are many novelties, including building your own ships and interiors! However, we can also enjoy the new expedition - Corvette. While it is not available yet, we have already written how to start it. Now, we can talk about the most interesting part – rewards. There are some interesting things to get.

Corvette Expedition 19 Rewards in NMS, a new ship and more

While Corvette is not live yet, we already know some of the most juicy rewards thanks to the patch notes. If you are like us, and can’t wait for the Expedition 19, let’s see them together:

Probably the most desirable reward is Corvette. A new ship which is the main theme of the new update. We don’t know much about it yet, but we are sure that it will be a reward for completing the last stage of the Expedition. At least we hope so. A visual enhancement for the starship called Plasma Starship Trail. It gives you plasma thrusters that leave dramatic trails behind them.

A new pet is cute.https://www.nomanssky.com/voyagers-update/

A cute Mecha-Mouse companion. It is adorable and we will be able to interact with it. A unique weapon for your Corvette. Deadeye Cannon Upgrade is a precise single rifled barrel. A cool-looking Vigilant Jetpack trail.

Of course, there will be more lesser rewards for completing every milestone and phase of the expedition. However, without Corvette live, we can’t tell what they will be. Let’s be honest though, the most important things are already known. Are you equally excited as we are? Good luck!