Everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play Japan

PlayStation's first-ever State of Play Japan featured 26 games, including some exciting DLC announcements for some of the year's biggest games.
Today, PlayStation hosted its first State of Play Japan. This showcase was focused on Japanese and other Asian development studios and lasted over 40 minutes, with 26 total announcements. Leading into the showcase, there were high expectations, as there always are, and while we did not get an announcement about the third remake in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, there were still some games to be excited about. This showcase arrives just weeks ahead of The Game Awards, one of the biggest game showcases of the year, so it’s not surprising to learn that many other games might be waiting to be featured at that larger event.
Some of the most notable games featured included a new DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign and a new closed beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, with companies like Square Enix, Capcom, Koei Techmo, and Bandai Namco all having a strong presence. But, there were also some exciting announcements for smaller games, including an odd puzzle platformer called MotionRec and Pocketpair Publishing’s roguelite action platformer, Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse. You can watch the full presentation on YouTube.
If you’re looking for brand new game announcements, this may not be the right showcase for you. A large percentage of today’s announcements were release dates for already known games and DLC for already released games. Below is a list of everything announced during PlayStation’s State of Play Japan:
For more updates on what’s happening in the gaming industry, you can join our community on Google News. There, you can find the latest news and other insights into the world of video games.
That’s everything. There are certainly some highlights, and it will vary depending on what interests you. Perhaps one of your favorite games of this year, like Monster Hunter Wilds or Elden Ring Nightreign, is getting some exciting updates. Otherwise, look forward to next month’s Game Awards.
0
Author: Matt Buckley
Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.
Elden Ring Nightreign DLC The Forsaken Hollows launches next month
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily