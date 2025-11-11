Everything announced during the PlayStation State of Play Japan

Today, PlayStation hosted its first State of Play Japan. This showcase was focused on Japanese and other Asian development studios and lasted over 40 minutes, with 26 total announcements. Leading into the showcase, there were high expectations, as there always are, and while we did not get an announcement about the third remake in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, there were still some games to be excited about. This showcase arrives just weeks ahead of The Game Awards, one of the biggest game showcases of the year, so it’s not surprising to learn that many other games might be waiting to be featured at that larger event.

Everything announced during PlayStation’s State of Play Japan

Some of the most notable games featured included a new DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign and a new closed beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, with companies like Square Enix, Capcom, Koei Techmo, and Bandai Namco all having a strong presence. But, there were also some exciting announcements for smaller games, including an odd puzzle platformer called MotionRec and Pocketpair Publishing’s roguelite action platformer, Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse. You can watch the full presentation on YouTube.

If you’re looking for brand new game announcements, this may not be the right showcase for you. A large percentage of today’s announcements were release dates for already known games and DLC for already released games. Below is a list of everything announced during PlayStation’s State of Play Japan:

That’s everything. There are certainly some highlights, and it will vary depending on what interests you. Perhaps one of your favorite games of this year, like Monster Hunter Wilds or Elden Ring Nightreign, is getting some exciting updates. Otherwise, look forward to next month’s Game Awards.