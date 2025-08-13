Baldur's Gate 3 hides a powerful bonus for your character. All you have to do is to make an offering

In the world of Forgotten Realms, it's impossible to avoid the topic of religion - this also applies to Baldur's Gate 3. While traveling the world in search of a cure for the Mind Flayer parasite, we'll often come across followers of various gods, and sometimes even encounter extraterrestrial beings in person. As far as it is possible, it's always good to have the gods on your side, especially when you need a little extra help in tricky situations.

Do you happen to have some gold to spare? Perhaps it's worth investing in a donation for the temple. Who knows, maybe the bonus resulting from it will save our lives one day?

Donate, and maybe you'll live a little longer

Before you mentally prepare for the buff search in the Emerald Grove area, we want to let you know that the chance of receiving the boon only appears in Act 3, after reaching Baldur's Gate. The place that will interest us is Stormshore Tabernacle - assuming that you care about your companions, you will get there as part of Gale's questline.

It's no coincidence that our wizard meets Mystra, the goddess of magic, right there. The Tabernacle is essentially a place for worshiping various deities, and as a player, we can donate something there - and surprisingly, we will benefit from it. Praying to the chosen deity gives us a constant bonus of +2 to all defense rolls, both in combat and in dialogues - its name is "Anointed in Splendour."

Source: Larian Studios

Before we can enjoy the buff, we must make a one-time gift, the amount of which depends on the level of our character. A player at the first level will only pay 400 gold - it's different for maxed out characters, their donation will increase to five thousand.

In theory, it's not a huge amount at this stage of the game. However, if you would prefer to buy new armor instead, you can ask Withers to respec and revert you back to the first level. It's important to remember that the buff only belongs to the character who made an offering to the gods, so it's worth using the trick for a cheap boost for the whole party.

Unfortunately for the slightly less devout companions, there is a catch. The bonus will not work if a given character has insulted the gods at any stage of the adventure. Keep this fact in mind, because it's really hard to get a second chance like this!