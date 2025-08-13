New dark fantasy game looks stunning in its first trailer. Woochi the Wayfarer may turn out to be another hit

Nexon Games has announced an action-adventure game inspired by Korean folklore. Woochi the Wayfarer has lived to see its first trailer.

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

New dark fantasy game looks stunning in its first trailer. Woochi the Wayfarer may turn out to be another hit, image source: LoreVault / Nexon Games.
New dark fantasy game looks stunning in its first trailer. Woochi the Wayfarer may turn out to be another hit Source: LoreVault / Nexon Games.

After the success of Black Myth: Wukong, another title inspired by Asian culture is heading to the market. The publisher Nexon Games (The First Berserker: Khazan) plans to engage us with the story of a hero from Korean folklore. Woochi the Wayfarer is an action-adventure game that has a really cool and impressive trailer.

  1. The main character of Woochi the Wayfarer will be the magician Jeon Woochi, inspired by the hero from a classic Korean novel. In the original edition, he fought against injustice, while in the developers' vision, he will have to confront demonic creatures in the Joseon era.
  2. In the trailer, Jeon Woochi interrupts the dark ritual of the shamaness Myoan, with whom he then engages in a sword duel. Unfortunately, the material doesn't show authentic gameplay footage, so we can assume that the game is still in the early stages of development.
  3. The studio LoreVault is responsible for the development of Woochi the Wayfarer. The devs get help from literature experts and visit culturally significant places to accurately depict the historical realities of the Joseon period. Park Yong-hyun - the CEO of Nexon Games - announced an experience referring to the "Korean tradition," but created with the "players of all cultures" in mind.
  4. The soundtrack for Woochi the Wayfarer was composed by South Korean composer Jung Jae-il, known for his work on the movie Parasite and the Netflix-produced series Squid Game.
  5. The game is powered by the Unreal 5 engine.

As announced by the publisher, Woochi the Wayfarer is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game doesn't yet have a set release date.

More:

Woochi the Wayfarer

TBA

PC PlayStation Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

0

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski

At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map