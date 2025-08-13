New dark fantasy game looks stunning in its first trailer. Woochi the Wayfarer may turn out to be another hit
Nexon Games has announced an action-adventure game inspired by Korean folklore. Woochi the Wayfarer has lived to see its first trailer.
After the success of Black Myth: Wukong, another title inspired by Asian culture is heading to the market. The publisher Nexon Games (The First Berserker: Khazan) plans to engage us with the story of a hero from Korean folklore. Woochi the Wayfarer is an action-adventure game that has a really cool and impressive trailer.
- The main character of Woochi the Wayfarer will be the magician Jeon Woochi, inspired by the hero from a classic Korean novel. In the original edition, he fought against injustice, while in the developers' vision, he will have to confront demonic creatures in the Joseon era.
- In the trailer, Jeon Woochi interrupts the dark ritual of the shamaness Myoan, with whom he then engages in a sword duel. Unfortunately, the material doesn't show authentic gameplay footage, so we can assume that the game is still in the early stages of development.
- The studio LoreVault is responsible for the development of Woochi the Wayfarer. The devs get help from literature experts and visit culturally significant places to accurately depict the historical realities of the Joseon period. Park Yong-hyun - the CEO of Nexon Games - announced an experience referring to the "Korean tradition," but created with the "players of all cultures" in mind.
- The soundtrack for Woochi the Wayfarer was composed by South Korean composer Jung Jae-il, known for his work on the movie Parasite and the Netflix-produced series Squid Game.
- The game is powered by the Unreal 5 engine.
As announced by the publisher, Woochi the Wayfarer is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game doesn't yet have a set release date.
More:
- This game left nearly everything what's „Fallout” behind. Meet the forgotten Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel
- Big secret from a year ago has finally been revealed. Darksiders 4 is officially coming, the series will get its finale after years
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Lucy shows how good a fighter she is in the new trailer for Guilty Gear: Strive
Woochi the Wayfarer
TBA
Want It!