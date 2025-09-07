Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds with new campaign thanks to Expanding Fronts 1.5.5 modification

Version 1.5.5 of the huge Expanding Fronts mod for the RTS game Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds has been released. Among other things, the update added a new story campaign and made it possible to compete with AI for peaceful objectives.

Adrian Werner

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds with new campaign thanks to Expanding Fronts 1.5.5 modification, image source: Disney.
Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds with new campaign thanks to Expanding Fronts 1.5.5 modification Source: Disney.

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, released in 2001, was an RTS game that combined the engine and mechanics of Age of Empires II with the Star Wars setting. The game never became a major hit, but it did gain a dedicated fanbase. About a decade ago, a group of those fans decided to continue developing the game on their own. The result of their work is the Expanding Fronts mod, which has just received its first update in almost a year.

Let’s first explain Expanding Fronts actually is. The mod’s goal is to significantly improve the game. Thanks to this project, we can now play in high resolutions at 60 FPS. The mod also removes nearly all of the bugs left by the original developers and introduces an alternative multiplayer architecture, allowing online play once again (since the official servers were shut down long ago). On top of that, it adds plenty of new content, including additional missions. The armies have also been expanded – each available faction has been divided into sub-factions with different specializations, and enriched with new units and technologies.

  1. Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds – Expanding Fronts – download the mod
The biggest highlight of version 1.5.5 is the addition of a remastered version of the fan-made campaign Falcon’s First Flight. - Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds with new campaign thanks to Expanding Fronts 1.5.5 modification - news - 2025-09-07
The biggest highlight of version 1.5.5 is the addition of a remastered version of the fan-made campaign Falcon’s First Flight.

The latest version of the mod, numbered 1.5.5, introduces many new features.

  1. Most importantly, it adds a new single-player campaign titled Falcon’s First Flight. This is a remastered edition of an old project created by James Martigo. The campaign puts strong emphasis on RPG elements and tells the story of a thief and adventurer trying to survive in the early days of the Galactic Empire. Compared to the original version, the remaster introduces, among other things, voice acting and new upgrades for the hero, as well as extensive improvements to many aspects of gameplay.
  2. New optional AI modules focused on peaceful play have also been added. As a result, players can now compete against the AI in Monument Race mode, where economic development is the main objective. It’s also now possible to sign limited-time peace treaties with the AI.
  3. As usual, gameplay balance has been refined, certain graphical elements have been improved, and several technical issues have been fixed.
More:
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map