Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds with new campaign thanks to Expanding Fronts 1.5.5 modification

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, released in 2001, was an RTS game that combined the engine and mechanics of Age of Empires II with the Star Wars setting. The game never became a major hit, but it did gain a dedicated fanbase. About a decade ago, a group of those fans decided to continue developing the game on their own. The result of their work is the Expanding Fronts mod, which has just received its first update in almost a year.

Let’s first explain Expanding Fronts actually is. The mod’s goal is to significantly improve the game. Thanks to this project, we can now play in high resolutions at 60 FPS. The mod also removes nearly all of the bugs left by the original developers and introduces an alternative multiplayer architecture, allowing online play once again (since the official servers were shut down long ago). On top of that, it adds plenty of new content, including additional missions. The armies have also been expanded – each available faction has been divided into sub-factions with different specializations, and enriched with new units and technologies.

The biggest highlight of version 1.5.5 is the addition of a remastered version of the fan-made campaign Falcon’s First Flight.

