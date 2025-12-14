Free fan-made MMO in Fallout universe has received new content

A new version of FOnline 3, a fan-made MMORPG set in the universe of the Fallout series, has debuted.
We have finally received a new version of FOnline 3, a free fan-made MMO set in a popular post-apocalyptic universe. The game uses graphical assets from Fallout 2, but it is a completely standalone title and does not require FO2 to run.
FOnline 3 has been updated for six years already. The currently ongoing sixth season launched in August 2024. Each new season brings a character wipe and a world reset. This is enforced by engine limitations, which make it necessary to maintain the game’s stability.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
