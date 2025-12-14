Free fan-made MMO in Fallout universe has received new content

A new version of FOnline 3, a fan-made MMORPG set in the universe of the Fallout series, has debuted.

Adrian Werner

Free fan-made MMO in Fallout universe has received new content, image source: Bethesda.
Free fan-made MMO in Fallout universe has received new content Source: Bethesda.

We have finally received a new version of FOnline 3, a free fan-made MMO set in a popular post-apocalyptic universe. The game uses graphical assets from Fallout 2, but it is a completely standalone title and does not require FO2 to run.

  1. The new version is labeled 6.4 and introduces content prepared for the mid-stage of the currently ongoing sixth season.
  2. Most importantly, the second chapter of the main storyline of the current season has been added. In it, we continue our search for the leader of a mysterious organization known as the Department of the Black Cross. This investigation will take us, among other places, to the West-Tek missile silo, where many puzzles await us, as well as to a RobCo factory.
  3. The new version of the game also introduces a completely new account system, allowing players to manage multiple characters under a single user account. Thanks to this, for example, all of our characters can share perks obtained during War Events (wars between player factions).
  4. Eighteen new perks have also been added.
  5. In addition, gameplay balance has been improved and several technical bugs have been fixed.

FOnline 3 has been updated for six years already. The currently ongoing sixth season launched in August 2024. Each new season brings a character wipe and a world reset. This is enforced by engine limitations, which make it necessary to maintain the game’s stability.

  1. FOnline 3 – download the game from our FTP (the authors have granted us permission to host a mirror).
More:

Fallout

September 30, 1997

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

Helldivers 2 highlights a major problem with live service games. Even content from the last major update is no longer available

Next
Helldivers 2 highlights a major problem with live service games. Even content from the last major update is no longer available

Oversight or something deeper? There may be a detail in the Fallout series that contradicts the first game

Previous
Oversight or something deeper? There may be a detail in the Fallout series that contradicts the first game

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map