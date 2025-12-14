Free fan-made MMO in Fallout universe has received new content

We have finally received a new version of FOnline 3, a free fan-made MMO set in a popular post-apocalyptic universe. The game uses graphical assets from Fallout 2, but it is a completely standalone title and does not require FO2 to run.

The new version is labeled 6.4 and introduces content prepared for the mid-stage of the currently ongoing sixth season. Most importantly, the second chapter of the main storyline of the current season has been added. In it, we continue our search for the leader of a mysterious organization known as the Department of the Black Cross. This investigation will take us, among other places, to the West-Tek missile silo, where many puzzles await us, as well as to a RobCo factory. The new version of the game also introduces a completely new account system, allowing players to manage multiple characters under a single user account. Thanks to this, for example, all of our characters can share perks obtained during War Events (wars between player factions). Eighteen new perks have also been added. In addition, gameplay balance has been improved and several technical bugs have been fixed.

FOnline 3 has been updated for six years already. The currently ongoing sixth season launched in August 2024. Each new season brings a character wipe and a world reset. This is enforced by engine limitations, which make it necessary to maintain the game’s stability.

FOnline 3 – download the game from our FTP (the authors have granted us permission to host a mirror).