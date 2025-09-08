Gamer buys brand new SSD for $140, but it doesn't work. When his friend opens it, he finds a cheap SD card hot glued inside

Another Internet user has learned why one should be careful when shopping on the Internet. The SSD looked like an original, but it turned out to be a fake.

Gamer buys brand new SSD for $140, but it doesn't work. When his friend opens it, he finds a cheap SD card hot glued inside, image source: u/m1leopard; Reddit.
Gamer buys brand new SSD for $140, but it doesn't work. When his friend opens it, he finds a cheap SD card hot glued inside Source: u/m1leopard; Reddit.
