Feed Raphael, Pet Egg Shop NPC, in Grow a Garden (GaG). New friendship shop and pet incubator is waiting

First Sam, now Raphael, the list of shopkeepers with a friendship shop is getting longer in Grow a Garden. Of course, the mechanic is quite similar to the case of the first seller. You need to feed Raphael for him to like you. Only when you do that, will he unlock a special offer for you. And you can earn some quite nice items like Pet incubator.

How to feed Raphael NPC in Grow a Garden (GaG)

If you want to feed Raphael, you need to cook the dish first. You should look at our list of Transcendent and Prismatic recipes. Why is it so important? You can feed Raphael only once every 24 hours. It means that you should prepare the best meals you can each time to get as many friendship points as possible.

To feed the NPC it is enough to hold food in your hands and offer it to him. Easy.

Raphael Friendship shop in Grow a Garden

As in the case of Sam’s friendship shop, Raphael offers some exclusive merchandise for those who feed him tasty food. Among things you can get as a friend, there are some interesting items like

a Pet lead that will make a pet follow you for 10 seconds. Rainbow Lollipop that will increase your pet’s age by 25. Pet incubator that is powered up with plants and increases your pets’ level.

Of course, it is not the only novelty added with the patch. You can also get new pets and various plants. So, it seems that it will be a busy week. Have fun and see you soon.