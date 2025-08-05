How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Cake in Grow a Garden (GaG). All recipes

It’s time to learn how to cook Prismatic Cake and its other rarities. If you wish to give the best dish to the chef in Grow a Garden (GaG), you are in a good place.

Popularity of Grow a Garden is undoubtful. It’s one of the games most played on the Roblox platform. It does not mean though that developers just don’t do anything with their production and leave thousands of players on their own. Far from that. Just recently they have introduced a new cooking event, which allows us to give various dishes to the chef – in exchange we get prizes (many players believe that not good enough). However, before that, we need to cook something! In this guide we will focus on the Cake recipes.

Cake recipes (including prismatic) in Grow a Garden (GaG)

While browsing through this guide, remember that Cake is only one of the dishes which can be required by the chef. We have also prepared other guides, which will let you cook such meals as Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Ice Cream, Salad, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie and Sandwich. If you are interested only in Prismatic variants of food, we have gathered them all in the separate guide. Feel free to read it.

Most of known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

In the second part of the cooking event developers have added 5 more recipes: Spaghetti, Candy Apple, Smoothie, Porridge and Sweet Tea. It is not all though. A new rarity was also part of that update – Transcendent.

Remember that rarity or the dish itself can change when the chef is craving for something.

  1. Transcendent Cake – 1 Sugar Apple + 1 Sugarglaze (or Banana) + 3 Bone Blossom
  2. Prismatic Cake – 1 Banana + 3 Bone Blossom / 1 Banana + 1 Sugar Apple + 3 Bone Blossom
  3. Divine Cake – 4 Sugar Apple + 1 Corn / 1 Corn + 2 Elder Strawberry + 2 Sugar Apple.
  4. Mythical Cake – 2 Corn + 2 Sugar Apple.
  5. Legendary Cake – 2 Banana + 2 Kiwi.
  6. Rare Cake – 2 Corn + 2 Watermelon.
  7. Normal Cake – 2 Banana + 2 Strawberry + Pumpkin.

Of course, these are not the only recipes, as players experiment with them all the time. Various combinations cause different effects. Sadly, the time for delivering the food is limited, so not all players want to risk it and that is understandable. Feel free to use all of our guides. Good luck and see you soon!

