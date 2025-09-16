Stealth games aren't dead yet. Styx: Blades of Greed gives hope to fans of the genre.

Quite unexpectedly, during gamescom, I managed to check out the new installment of the popular stealth series from the French Cyanide Studio. During the hour-long show of Styx Blades of Greed, I had the opportunity to play an early version of this project and exchange a few words with its developers. What did I learn? The nasty goblin hasn't lost any of his charm.

Old, (not) good goblin

The third installment of the adventures of the masterful killer continues the storylines from the previous entries in the series. Styx follows the trail of a mysterious and powerful substance called quartz. Unfortunately, the new MacGuffin is also being pursued by the cruel Inquisition, which declares war on the main character.

Styx: Blades of Greed, Nacon, 2025.

According to the materials provided by the devs, an important element of the story in Blades of Greed is to assemble a party of allies. And even though it's hard to tell right now if it will have a significant impact on the gameplay, fans of the universe will surely be excited to welcome a fresh lineup of characters. Both new and returning ones.

I'm happy to report that the unique atmosphere of the series, which combines a dark fantasy world with the protagonist's black humor, is still present in Blades of Greed. In the demo I tested, Styx remained the same charismatic protagonist, sarcastically commenting on the reality around him. Even though the contrast-based formula may not be everyone's cup of tea, players who enjoyed the ironic universe years ago should feel right at home in the new game.

Game composed of blocks

Styx: Blades of Greed, Nacon, 2025.

The thing that first caught my attention in the demo was the great freedom resulting from the verticality and openness of the maps. Even though the tasks were usually pretty simple (like getting to a certain room or stealing a specific item), I could be quite creative in how I carried them out.

The visited part of the city was large, and the next points could be reached by various paths. When I found myself facing the prospect of squeezing through a narrow corridor full of guards, the best option turned out to be going out the window and climbing up the building's facade. The new Styx encourages active experimentation with the available paths. Areas are often connected in unexpected ways, and the little hero can use passages that are inaccessible to other characters. For example, a chimney can easily become an additional corridor through which we can quickly get outside the building.

The character's nature encourages careful sneaking and clever path planning. Styx, although extremely effective in hiding, is not the type of warrior. If it's discovered, it can handle one opponent, but it will probably quickly fall under the pressure of many. Blades of Greed rewards cautious movement and taking out threats one by one from the shadows.

Styx: Blades of Greed, Nacon, 2025.

A large degree of freedom given to the player can also be seen in the skill system. The power of quartz allows Styx, among other things, to create clones, short-term invisibility, and even control the minds of opponents. Moreover, as the game progresses, additional tools are unlocked, such as sleeping darts or exploding mines. However, the glider combined with the rope made the biggest impression on me. This set is perfect for a lightweight, arcade-style character control and works great with the multi-dimensional map design I mentioned earlier.

I must admit that I really like the philosophy adopted by the developers. The level design project clearly shows that they respect the player's autonomy and don't force them to follow a single correct path to the goal. Stages designed in the style of a sandbox full of toys will undoubtedly appeal to creative players who value great freedom.

Big surprise at gamescom

I don't want to go into too much detail about the quality of the audiovisual presentation. Occasional graphic glitches and incomplete sound effects clearly indicate that the demo presented is still an early version of the game. Despite this, I could clearly sense a characteristic, somewhat cartoonish artistic direction. So, I assume that players who enjoyed the previous installments will easily find their way in Blades of Greed as well.

Styx: Blades of Greed, Nacon, 2025.

I must honestly admit that the new game from Cyanide Studio was one of the more positive surprises for me at this year's gamescom. The demo convinced me that the creators have a specific idea for the game. In a time when most creators have forgotten about stealth games, Styx Blades of Greed, with its open structure, has a chance to fill the gap. I'm keeping my fingers crossed because I have a feeling that today's industry needs more of these types of smaller titles designed with heart.