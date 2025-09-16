They said you can run Doom on anything, and now you can play it on HOTAS in Stormworks

There are tons of sandbox games out there, but one of the best has got to be Stormworks: Build and Rescue. The concept is simple, which is often the best kind of formula. You build whatever vehicle you want and take it out into a huge open world to tackle rescue missions and challenges. Give players that much freedom, and boredom isn’t really an option. Yet somehow, it wasn’t enough, and people started making some of the wildest mods ever. Remember the one that put the entire Shrek movie in the game? Now, another creator has gone and added Doom into Stormworks.

Doomguy enters the Stormowrks base

I know, it might not sound all that impressive anymore, after all, the whole “But can it run Doom?” thing has been around for a while. Doom has run on smartwatches, Twitter, Notepad, printers, even calculators and ATMs. Since then, plenty of mods have brought Doom into other games, but it still makes me smile, even if it’s an old joke.

Source: Citrus Doom mod

Made by Waity5, Citrus Doom mod is a full remake of Doom 1 built to run in Stormworks, no extra mods or addons needed.

In Stormwork's settings, bind HOTAS 7,8,11 to 7,8,G respectively on your keyboard. These keys are used to switch to the Plasma Gun and BFG 9000 (if you have them) and open the map, so they must be bound to play properly

It’s got everything, all 27 levels and 8 weapons. You can tweak graphics next to the windows in the Settings Map, like turning on floor rendering. The game runs best at 35 TPS or higher, so things might slow down if your frame rate drops, and later levels are even more demanding. There aren’t any normal menus, so once you leave the Settings Map, you can’t change anything, and if you die, the only way to continue is to respawn the vehicle.

Someone even figured out you could theoretically put the HOTA in a ship and play Doom mid-rescue mission, but the mod creator warns that’s a bad idea, it could crash the game. So, not everyone’s wildest dream came true, but it’s still very impressive.