We kicked off this weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam with a cooking-themed hint: “Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup.” And it looks like we’re staying in the kitchen for the next one too. So, if you’re struggling with “Boil water on the [blank],” don’t worry, we have the answer for you right here to keep your streak going.

Answer to “Boil water on the” in Cookie Jam

There’s only one correct answer for this Cookie Jam Buzzword, so without further ado:

Boil water on the [blank] – Stove

Technically, you could boil water in other ways, like over a campfire or even with certain portable heaters, but when it comes to everyday home cooking, the most common and practical appliance is clearly a stove. It’s the go-to choice in kitchens everywhere, making it the obvious answer for this Buzzword.

And now it’s time for some fun facts about boiling water: Did you know that boiling point depends on altitude? Water boils at 212°F (100°C) at sea level, but the higher you go, the lower the boiling point. On top of Mount Everest, water boils around 158°F (70°C). It’s all about pressure, boiling occurs when vapor pressure of water equals the surrounding air pressure, which is why pressure cookers can cook food faster – they increase the pressure, raising the boiling point.

When water is heated, bubbles form from dissolved gases, not the water itself. True boiling bubbles are formed by water turning into vapor. Boiling water kills most bacteria, viruses, and parasites, making it one of the simplest ways to make it safe to drink.

