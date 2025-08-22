Looking for the answer to “Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup” in Cookie Jam? We can help you with that

It’s Friday, which means a new Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam has started. If you’re here, it’s probably because you need a little extra help – or you just want to be extra sure you guessed it right. We’re kicking off with the hint: “Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup,” so scroll down for the correct answer.

Answer to “Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup” in Cookie Jam

This hint in Cookie Jam could have many possible answers, but when it comes to four-letter words, there’s only one:

Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup – Miso

Miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning made by fermenting soybeans with salt and a type of fungus called koji, which is usually grown on rice, barley, or soy. This fermentation process transforms the soybeans into a thick, flavorful paste that is celebrated for its rich umami taste, the savory “fifth flavor” that adds depth to dishes.

While miso is most famously used to make miso soup, it’s far from limited to that. Chefs and home cooks alike use it in a variety of ways, stirred into sauces, blended into marinades, drizzled over dressings, or even incorporated into desserts, to give dishes a satisfying, savory complexity. Its versatility makes it a staple in both traditional and modern Japanese cooking.

Although miso has been a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine for thousands of years, it originally came from China, where early forms of fermented soybean paste were developed. Beyond flavor, miso is also nutritionally rich, packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, which support digestion and overall health. In Japan, miso soup is so ubiquitous that it’s often referred to as “the food for the soul,” a comforting dish enjoyed daily by many families.

Make sure to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We have answers for other Buzzwords, like “Boil water on the [blank],” “Long, fried, dipped,” and more.