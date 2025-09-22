Two games for free on Steam. You'll have to hurry to grab the first one, while the second draws out conspiracy theorists

The free version of The Leviathan's Fantasy with the Giants and Gods DLC caused some controversy, and the creators had to explain themselves to conspiracy theorists.

"Free games" is an uncommon type of deal on Steam, but not so rare as to arouse greater suspicion. Well, even now, there is another title that Steam platform users can add to their collection without paying.

So why has the project of the Chinese studio StarChess caused so much commotion? The first reason was a problem with displaying the free version of The Leviathan’s Fantasy. For some time after the offer started, the title was still only visible with the previous price. To see that the game is available for free, you had to either add the title to your wishlist or check the game through SteamDB.

The issue has been fixed after the developer reached out to Valve. They are also working on refunds for those who bought The Leviathan’s Fantasy after the deal started on September 1st.

Two months for a free "purchase"

The other, more interesting reason has nothing to do with technical issues - at least not real ones. For context, most "games for free" can be downloaded for a short period, usually a few days. This is the case with Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior, which you can add to your Steam library until September 23rd.

Meanwhile, The Leviathan's Fantasy will remain free not for a few days, a week, or even a month, but until the end of October. This doesn't apply to the DLC, but they're not necessary for playing (after starting the game, just don't select any add-ons and click the "Next" button).

Apparently, some players considered such a long "offer" suspicious, since the StarChess team published a second announcement about the free 2 months of The Leviathan’s Fantasy. There, the devs addressed "conspiracy theories" and explained again why they made their decision:

To clarify: The original purpose of our free promotion is to ensure that players who have already purchased the game can continue to access the game’s ongoing updates. There are no hidden agendas or "conspiracy" behind this decision. We simply hope new players can enjoy the game, and existing players can benefit from sustained support.

As we read in previous posts, the game was made available on Steam for the second time, which was supposed to ensure "future updates and development" of TLF. The original game is Celestial City Fantasy and this version is available for a fee.

At first, the devs were providing a free version by sending keys to players, but the process was very slow. This irritated the players, but in truth, it was partly because some users sold their keys to external stores. The creators haven't figured out how to confirm if users are getting more copies of TLF than they should.

Hence, the decision of the studio to make the title completely free for 2 months.