God of War developers are working on a new franchise. We know when their game should be announced

For some time now, reports have been appearing online about the next production from Sony's Santa Monica Studio. Their latest game was God of War: Ragnarok, released in 2022, and it might seem that the developers should already announce their new project. There is a good chance that this will actually happen soon, as details about the upcoming game from Santa Monica Studio seem to become increasingly more official.

Santa Monica is working on a new brand

Cory Barlog, the co-creator of all the God of War games (he served, among others, as the director of GoW from 2018 and the creative director of GoW: Ragnarok), commented on the project his team is currently working on. The developer revealed (via Game Informer) that the game will be a completely new franchise, which Sony Santa Monica has been working on for the past few years. This is supposed to be a "technically ambitious" project, so it will probably impress with its audiovisual setting and surprise with its mechanics:

I’m incredibly proud of what the team at Santa Monica Studio has been accomplishing. It’s a technically ambitious project, something that’s not easy to achieve. [...] I couldn’t be more excited.

Barlog also noted that the team plans to present the discussed game later this year. We probably shouldn't count on seeing it at the upcoming gamescom 2025, however, the announcement during The Game Awards 2025, which will take place on December 11, seems quite possible.

What about the new God of War?

Since we have information from the developer himself that the new production of Santa Monica Studio will not be a continuation of an already existing franchise, we can wonder what will happen to the God of War series. Recently, we have had many rumors about the next game in this series, which could have raised the hopes of fans for getting the next installment.

However, Barlog did not state that the discussed "ambitious" project is the only one the studio is currently working on. So it cannot be ruled out that the next God of War will not be created in the near future, although there have recently been reports of the cancellation of a game-as-a-service associated with the franchise by Bluepoint Games. Remember that there are rumors regarding a spin-off of the series handled by Mega Cat Studios.

It's worth noting that, according to recent reports, work on the next game by Santa Monica Studio is "going well". However, we do not know whether this concerns the one mentioned by Cory Barlog, or a potential different project.