New God of War to give Kratos a weapon perfect for the Egyptian setting. Insider confirms that two games in the series are being made

If you're tired of Kratos' adventures in the cold Nordic mythology, you might like the latest news from Tom Henderson. In a recent podcast, an industry insider from Insider Gaming revealed details that appear to confirm rumors that the legendary God of War in the upcoming installment of the series will be heading to ancient Egypt.

According to Henderson, a fresh arsenal will appear in the next main installment of the God of War series. Kratos is supposed to use a curved Egyptian sword called a Khopesh, which strongly suggests that the next game will take place in the land of the pharaohs. The journalist compared this weapon to the armament known from the Prince of Persia series.

Henderson reminded that there are supposedly two projects related to the God of War franchise currently in development. The first one is supposedly a smaller, 2.5D action metroidvania game set in Greece, telling the story of a younger Kratos and his relationship with his father. The first leaks about it appeared a few months ago. Even then, there was talk of delaying the release until 2026, and Henderson has now confirmed these reports. What's interesting, the game is supposed to be officially announced during the upcoming State of Play event, which is rumored to take place in September.

The second project is a full-fledged continuation of Kratos' adventures - and it's this one that will take us to Egypt. Rumors of such a change of scenery have been circulating in the industry for a long time, and the latest news seems to further confirm them. It looks like the speculations are starting to become more real.

However, it's worth being cautious - Sony and Santa Monica Studio have not officially confirmed any of these projects yet. Maybe we'll get to know the specifics soon.