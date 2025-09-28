This fan remaster is the best thing to happen to the Fallout: New Vegas in years

We’ll be waiting a long time for Fallout 5, which hurts even more because the TV series set in the franchise’s universe on Amazon Prime Video has significantly boosted interest in the IP.

So players are left with no choice but to return to the older entries in the series. If you’re thinking about revisiting Fallout: New Vegas, it’s worth doing so with the FNV Texture Upscale Project (NVTUP) mod, released recently.

The goal of the modification is to enhance the game’s visuals by replacing the original textures with improved versions. In the standard edition of FO: NW, the textures are 1K or 512p. The modder has upscaled them to 4K using the chaiNNer tool. This isn’t the first mod to improve textures in Fallout: New Vegas, but unlike most projects of this type, thanks to how the FNV Texture Upscale Project (NVTUP) was developed, the modification stays very faithful to the originals. It’s therefore the perfect option for people who only want to improve the game’s look without changing it. The author also hopes their work will serve as a base for other modders to create their own texture edits, which is why they allow free modification and use of the project in other creators’ mods. These new textures are hefty — the project is 17.7 GB. They’re too large for the game engine, so to avoid crashes it's best to first install the FNV Large Texture Support mod, which adds support for 4K textures. Alternatively, the author has also prepared a smaller (2K) version of the mod.

Installing the mod is simple — after downloading and extracting the archive, you’ll get a “Textures” folder that you need to copy into the “Data” folder where the game is installed. You can also just use Mod Organizer 2 to install it.

Texture comparison from the mod

On the left is the improved version offered by the modification, and on the right is the original texture.