Fallout: New Vegas gets a remaster? A journalist casually confirmed the rumors

Jez Corden casually confirmed another remaster from Bethesda following the still-unannounced Fallout 3 revamp.
Fallout New Vegas is rumored to be the next remaster from Bethesda, according to a pretty straightforward leak.
Chris Avellone might be skeptical about jumping back into a revamped New Vegas as the next move for the Fallout publisher, but fans have their own ideas. Despite the bad state of another remaster in the post-apocalyptic series, players' dreams for a Fallout New Vegas comparable to Oblivion Remastered remain alive.
Jez Corden has come to support these dreams. The journalist casually responded to a comment on recent reports about the Fallout 3 remaster by stating that a refresh of New Vegas is next in line (via 80 Level).
This cannot be considered an official confirmation that either of these two projects exist. Nevertheless, the editor over at Windows Central is pretty well-respected for insider info, especially when it comes to what's going on with Microsoft, which now owns Bethesda.
The rumors about a remaster of Fallout 3 have been around since April. Corden said that Microsoft knows the series is having a "golden era" after the TV show's release, and they're even thinking about speeding up the development of "Fallout 5."
However, for now, it's best to take Corden's post as just a rumor. At the very least, he amused people who didn't expect such a "casual" leak.
