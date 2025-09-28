Not sure what “Ancient Nubian home” is in Cookie Jam? Check the correct answer

This weekend’s Cookie Jam Buzzwords challenge is just like the others, where some of the hints are especially tricky. You’ll need to solve hints like “Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten,” “Smooth creamy soup type,” and “Sugary and bright adds visual delight.” One clue, though, is even tougher than the rest, so if you’re stuck on “Ancient Nubian home,” here’s the solution.

Answer to “Ancient Nubian home” in Cookie Jam

This clue is hard to figure out on your own (unless you’re a historian), and even searching online doesn’t help much. To make things easier, here’s the answer:

Ancient Nubian home – Sudan

Although Nubia was once an ancient region with its own powerful kingdoms such as Kush, Kerma, Napata, and Meroë, the land it occupied is located almost entirely within the borders of present-day Sudan.

The Nubians lived along the Nile Valley to the south of Egypt, an area rich in gold, trade routes, and cultural exchanges that often connected, and sometimes rivalled, Egyptian civilization. Over the centuries, Nubia became home to advanced societies that built pyramids, developed writing systems, and established thriving centers of political and religious power.

