Fallout hit and two other games to claim on Amazon Prime Gaming. One of them is a very atmospheric shooter
Today, three games will be added to the Amazon Prime Gaming catalog. Among them is the cult classic Fallout: New Vegas. Besides that, there are two atmospheric horror games waiting to be checked out. .
According to the schedule published by Amazon at the beginning of October, three more titles will be available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today. Leading the pack is Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, a spin-off from the series developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which has gained cult status.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
The adventure in post-apocalyptic California is not the only noteworthy title made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. The second is Empty Shell, an atmospheric horror game where we navigate through a research facility overrun by monsters. A distinguishing feature of this game, compared to many others of its kind, is its monochromatic graphics.
Furthermore, the first chapter of True Fear: Forsaken Souls awaits exploration. This is an adventure game where we play as Holly Stonehouse. The protagonist's task is to uncover the mystery of her family and confront a dark force that is following her relatives.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
Fallout: New Vegas
October 19, 2010