Fallout hit and two other games to claim on Amazon Prime Gaming. One of them is a very atmospheric shooter

Today, three games will be added to the Amazon Prime Gaming catalog. Among them is the cult classic Fallout: New Vegas. Besides that, there are two atmospheric horror games waiting to be checked out. .

According to the schedule published by Amazon at the beginning of October, three more titles will be available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today. Leading the pack is Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, a spin-off from the series developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which has gained cult status.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

The adventure in post-apocalyptic California is not the only noteworthy title made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. The second is Empty Shell, an atmospheric horror game where we navigate through a research facility overrun by monsters. A distinguishing feature of this game, compared to many others of its kind, is its monochromatic graphics.

Furthermore, the first chapter of True Fear: Forsaken Souls awaits exploration. This is an adventure game where we play as Holly Stonehouse. The protagonist's task is to uncover the mystery of her family and confront a dark force that is following her relatives.

