Before they gave us Killzone and Horizon, they made a brutal game about Vietnam. Soldiers were not the heroes here

These days, when we think of the Dutch studio Guerrilla Games, we mostly think of Aloy's adventures in those stunning and colorful post-apocalyptic worlds. It wasn't always like that, though. Older players certainly remember the Killzone series, whose first installment was released on PlayStation 2, showcasing a futuristic war in distinctive, drab colors. However, the adventure of the discussed studio in the video game industry didn't start with that. Guerrilla Games kicked off their journey in game development with a gritty, intense vibe, letting us experience the tough battles of the Vietnam War.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

Real war

ShellShock: Nam '67 was released in 2004 on PC, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox. In their first work, the Guerrilla Games team aimed not to distort reality and to present war as it truly is. So, don't expect any epic tales or heroic feats like you find in other shooters. Their place was taken by brutal violence, vulgar language, and macabre traps set for enemies, with limbs flying through the air after explosions and execution scenes (also carried out on civilians). The soldiers we watched on screen weren't superheroes fighting for democracy; they were just regular folks whose spirits were totally crushed.

Oh yes, ShellShock: Nam '67 definitely took no prisoners when it came to presenting the brutality of war. I'd say it was the first shooter game that my teenage brain got exposed to, trying to give me the full-on war experience. Looking at this position from today's perspective, I dare say that ShellShock: Nam '67 tried to be what ultimately became the iconic Spec Ops: The Line. I think that's why many players still remember it today.

ShellShock: Nam '67. Source: Ermacgerd Longplays / YouTube.

Soldier's career

It tried, but with varying success. Indeed, everything I wrote above was true, but honestly, the feeling of watching a real war scene kind of faded when it came to the gunfights. Guerrilla Games provided us with a relatively easy game, where you didn't have to exert much effort, even on a higher difficulty level. Even though the main character wasn't some kind of hero, just an ordinary soldier like his buddies, he usually managed to come out of firefights unscathed.

And speaking of shooting, we have at our disposal an extensive arsenal, including a pistol, a machine gun, a grenade launcher, a rocket launcher, and even a torch. Besides that, the protagonist had melee weapons at hand, like a knife and a machete. Even though we usually went head-to-head with enemies during gameplay, every now and then the missions in the game required us to be sneaky and take out foes by surprise. Between missions, we went to the camp where we could get to know our comrades-in-arms better.

At this point, I should also say something about the main character. The developers let us step into the shoes of Caleb Walker, a young American guy nicknamed "Freshmeat." The main character was just getting to the front lines, and as we played, we watched his military career unfold—from his first patrols to intense battles in the jungle and Vietnamese villages, all the way to taking on tougher and more brutal missions.

ShellShock: Nam '67. Source: Ermacgerd Longplays / YouTube.

Success? Not exactly...

So, were we dealing with at least a really good shooter, or maybe even a hit? Well, unfortunately, not. ShellShock: Nam '67 had quite a few issues that didn't completely ruin it, but definitely kept it from becoming a top game.

I've already mentioned that the low difficulty didn't really match up with the tough topics the creators were tackling. The graphics quality was also a big deal. It might have looked okay on the PlayStation 2, but a lot of PC players really tore it apart. Far Cry was to blame, which was released six months earlier and showed what a virtual jungle could look like. People were also complaining about the level design, saying it was painfully linear. It turned the wild Vietnamese jungle into a series of corridors connecting different "arenas."

As a result, ShellShock: Nam '67 received a rather lukewarm reception from industry media. On Metacritic, the average score for Guerrilla Games' game ranges from 50-58/100 (depending on the platform). Nevertheless, over the years, this title managed to gather a bunch of loyal fans who overlooked its flaws, appreciating the unique way it portrayed the Vietnam conflict (or war in general) for its time.

ShellShock: Nam '67. Source: Ermacgerd Longplays / YouTube.

What happened next?

Although there was little indication of it at the time of ShellShock's release, Guerrilla Games, the studio behind it, had a bright future ahead. That same year, Dutch developers released Killzone, kicking off a series that would be a big deal for Sony Interactive Entertainment for many years. After that, the creators came up with a brand new franchise, Horizon, which has become a key part of PlayStation's lineup.

As for the ShellShock franchise, in 2009, Nam '67 received a sequel in the form of ShellShock 2: Blood Trails. The game was developed by Rebellion and Square Enix, who took over the rights to the brand along the way. Unfortunately, that project was clearly of a lower standard, and for many players, the final nail in the coffin was the fact that we were dealing with... zombies.

ShellShock 2: Blood Trails. Source: Square Enix / Rebellion.

How to play ShellShock: Nam ’67 today?

As of now, you won't find Guerrilla Games' first game on Steam, GOG, or in Sony and Microsoft's digital stores. The blame for this situation most likely lies with licensing issues, particularly those related to the soundtrack. The game featured some iconic tracks from the '60s, which were one of the things people loved most about it.

Nevertheless, physical copies of this game are in circulation, with prices starting from 5-10 bucks.