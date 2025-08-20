More info on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 DLC. Henry will have his hands full
The FYNG show featured a gameplay footage from the Legacy of the Forge DLC for KCD 2. It shows the expansion of Henry's new forge.
Warhorse Studios was among the developers who attended the Find Your Next Game show. The Czechs presented an exclusive gameplay fragment from the upcoming Legacy of the Forge expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can watch it below.
One of the most important new features in the DLC is the ability to expand your own forge and the hero's residence located nearby. The video above shows this feature. The game will allow adding many different objects to the house, such as a table, shelves or even water tubs.
Legacy of the Forge is heading to PC, PS5 and XSX/S. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long for it - the release date has been set for September 9th.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
February 4, 2025