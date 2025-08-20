More info on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 DLC. Henry will have his hands full

Warhorse Studios was among the developers who attended the Find Your Next Game show. The Czechs presented an exclusive gameplay fragment from the upcoming Legacy of the Forge expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can watch it below.

One of the most important new features in the DLC is the ability to expand your own forge and the hero's residence located nearby. The video above shows this feature. The game will allow adding many different objects to the house, such as a table, shelves or even water tubs.

Legacy of the Forge is heading to PC, PS5 and XSX/S. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long for it - the release date has been set for September 9th.

Find Your Next Game returns to gamescom 2025. This is an international initiative organized by the Webedia group, including the Gamepressure.com service. More information about FYNG, including live broadcasts from the latest game shows, can be found on the initiative's page on Steam, Twitch, YouTube, and the official event page.