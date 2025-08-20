More info on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 DLC. Henry will have his hands full

The FYNG show featured a gameplay footage from the Legacy of the Forge DLC for KCD 2. It shows the expansion of Henry's new forge.

Warhorse Studios was among the developers who attended the Find Your Next Game show. The Czechs presented an exclusive gameplay fragment from the upcoming Legacy of the Forge expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can watch it below.

One of the most important new features in the DLC is the ability to expand your own forge and the hero's residence located nearby. The video above shows this feature. The game will allow adding many different objects to the house, such as a table, shelves or even water tubs.

Legacy of the Forge is heading to PC, PS5 and XSX/S. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long for it - the release date has been set for September 9th.

Find Your Next Game returns to gamescom 2025. This is an international initiative organized by the Webedia group, including the Gamepressure.com service. More information about FYNG, including live broadcasts from the latest game shows, can be found on the initiative's page on Steam, Twitch, YouTube, and the official event page.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

February 4, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

