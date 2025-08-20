Dodge and RAM DLC Car Pack announced for American Truck Simulator. Will also introduce the new Road Trip mode

Today, a new DLC has been added to American Truck Simulator on Steam. According to a social media post from SCS Software, it’s a RAM & Dodge Car Pack, introducing the popular American car brands to the game. Prior to this, most of ATS’s DLC has been new areas to drive. The game initially launched with California, Nevada, and Arizona, but thanks to DLC has now expanded to include Texas, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and more. This type of DLC is a new direction for the nearly decade-old title.

American Truck Simulator introduces a Dodge and RAM DLC Car Pack

This DLC Pack is geared towards ATS: Road Trip, a new mode to play that focuses more on the trucking experience, which is why this DLC includes vehicles like the RAM 1500 and the Dodge Challenger. You wouldn’t exactly think of those as the 18-wheelers American Truck Simulator is known for. Currently, SCS has not revealed a release date for this DLC.

The new Road Trip mode will become available for free to any players who purchase this DLC, or any future similar car pack. From the ATS blog, “Road Trip is a brand-new addition to ATS that introduces a more dynamic way to explore the game world beyond traditional trucking.” This is likely just the first pack of branded vehicles, so it will be interesting to see what other types of cars are eventually added to this game.

SCS Software says their “goal with this pack is to introduce a selection of iconic vehicles from the RAM and Dodge lineup…” including the “dependable workhorse” RAM 1500 pickup truck, the “classic” Dodge Charger, the “instantly recognizable” Dodge Viper, and the “powerful and bold” Dodge Challenger. To stay up to date with this new addition to the long-running simulation game, you can add this DLC pack to your Steam wishlist.

In the replies to this announcement, fans of American Truck Simulator speculated about what future DLC could be added, with one user saying they would be excited to see a Toyota and Nissan pack. Other users asked if these new cars would start appearing in the game world even if the player isn’t driving them, for which SCS Software has not provided an answer yet.