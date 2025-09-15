Unflattering Easter Egg in Borderlands 4 may be a reference to former Gearbox owner

In Borderlands 4, there's a location that might be connected to the former owner of Gearbox Software, the Embracer Group company. However, this reference isn't very positive.

A poke in the Embracer's nose?

As reported by Kotaku, a location with the suspiciously sounding name Embracer's Bluff has been discovered in Borderlands 4. It's a run-down town with a big pile of trash and two missions to complete. Players also have the chance to meet the ruler of the place, who sits in a jacuzzi wearing a crown and surrounded by erotic toys.

To understand the reference, you need a bit of context. Gearbox Software studio was acquired in 2021 by Embracer Group for 1.3 billion dollars. However, in 2023, a massive restructuring of the company began, as a result of which the developers of the Borderlands series were sold to Take-Two for 460 million dollars, almost three times less than the original amount.

Moreover, the head of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford, stated in an interview with PC Gamer before the release of Borderlands 4, that the game's story was somewhat inspired by the change of the studio's ownership.

Taking this into account, it's hard to believe that the name Embracer's Bluff was a coincidence. The way the location was presented clearly suggests that Gearbox isn't a fan of the previous owner. This is also indicated by the word "Bluff," as well as one of the missions, concerning the ominous AI toilet - a technology that Embracer is currently betting on.

Nevertheless, no one officially confirmed these speculations. So it is possible that everything is one big coincidence (although the players have no doubts here).

Borderlands 4 is available on PC, PS5, and XSX/S consoles, and next month it will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. Although the game received positive reviews from journalists, players were much more critical, pointing out serious optimization issues.

