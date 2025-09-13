Fall mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG) is a new reward for Fall Market Fall Blooms contribution

Fairy event is over in Grow a Garden. Now we can enjoy the next one – Fall Market. It has a lot to offer. Fresh egg and some interesting pets are among new things added to the game. Part of the new event is also a thematic mutation – Fall mutation.

How to get Fall mutation in Grow a Garden

Fall mutation is a reward for taking part in the event. The new update works similarly to Beanstalk. You need to contribute plants to activate Fall Blooms. Once Fall Market event is activated, the Fall weather appears and 5 random fruits mutate on your farm and get Fall trait. Moreover, there is a new item called Fall fountain that gives Fall mutation periodically. You can buy it in Cosmetics store.

More mutations in Grow a Garden

Of course, there are more mutations to get in this update. Many new pets from Fall egg apply various traits with Swan and its Gracious mutation especially worth mentioning. However, probably the most powerful is Space Squirrel with Voidtouched mutation. It is said that it has 135x multiplier!

One of the new mutations is Giant mutation. However, it is a little bit controversial, as it can be only acquired by buying the Fall egg for Robux (premium currency). So, this one is only for the most faithful fans and those who want to spend real money on the game. This mutation reduces cooldown of your pet by 2x or boosts its passive efficiency by 2x.