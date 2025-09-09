Valheim's Call to Arms patch notes are here. Combat improvements, trinkets, and more

Today, a new patch for the popular survival crafting game Valheim has landed. This patch, 0.221.4, is named Call to Arms and introduces some major changes to give players an upper hand in combat. This update has been teased previously, and last month, it even had some players join a playtest. Since May, this update has been planned as the one meant to precede the final biome, The Deep North, which is expected to launch sometime in 2026. Valheim’s 1.0 launch may not be that far behind, but of course, it’s far too early to tell.

Valheim: Call to Arms patch notes, combat improvements, and new weapons

The patch notes were shared on Steam in a community update, as well as on Valheim’s website. According to the update from the developers: “This update features plenty of ways of self-improvement – whether that be wooden weapons for sparring with your comrades, or a built structure to hone your fighting skills against.” The team also shared both abbreviated and detailed patch notes, so for anyone who wants to dive deep into the changes, that option is available. There is also a YouTube video highlighting some of the changes in a humorous training montage.

Another big change is the addition of trinkets. From the developers: “You can also find a brand-new type of item in the form of trinkets, which will help you in the heat of battle.” According to the more detailed patch notes, trinkets can be equipped “to gain adrenaline during battle and thus unlock temporary perks.” Adrenaline is a new ability gained through combat in multiple ways. Once the adrenaline bar is full, your equipped trinket determines a temporary perk. Considering there are 13 trinkets in the game, there should be a lot more combat mechanics to explore.

The Call to Arms update will also introduce 18 new weapons (including 9 wooden ones meant for sparring and practicing), 2 new armor sets, and much more. A key part of the Call to Arms update will also be improving slope fighting, which has been a common complaint in the past. In the above trailer, you can even see some references to that slope combat, despite the trailer's attempt to stay in-world without delving into the details of the update.

Players will now also have access to a few new hairstyles, as well as 5 new beard options (finally, a handlebar mustache!). There will be 8 new crafting materials and 3 new building pieces (primarily for constructing a practice dummy). Here’s the full list of abbreviated patch notes, and remember that you can find more detailed patch notes on Valheim’s website:

Forsaken powers rebalanced

New combat mechanics & combat improvements

New equipable item type: Trinkets

13 new trinkets

1 new skill

2 new creatures, with 1 additional overhauled creature

1 new food item

8 new crafting materials

18 new weapons (9 wooden)

2 new armor sets

3 new building pieces

3 new hairstyles

5 new beard styles

1 new location

Some items can now have multiple orientations on item stands

Unity engine upgraded

Various bug fixes and performance improvements

Valheim’s Call to Arms update is out now. The game is still in Early Access, so expect future updates like this one, eventually leading to a 1.0 release. Valheim is also 50% off on Steam until September 15th, so if you haven’t played yet, this is a great time to jump in.