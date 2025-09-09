Dune: Awakening Chapter 2 free update launches alongside Lost Harvest paid DLC

Today, Chapter 2 of the popular survival crafting game, Dune: Awakening, has dropped alongside The Lost Harvest DLC. This story update, The Great Convention, continues the ongoing story started in Find the Fremen and The Assassin’s Handbook. Funcom has shared the patch notes on their website, which include a highlights section as well as a more detailed explanation of the changes. Chapter 2 is a free update to Dune: Awakening, as opposed to The Lost Harvest DLC, which is a paid add-on. Aside from the continuation of the story, several other updates accompany this new chapter.

Dune: Awakening Chapter 2 patch notes are here, alongside the Lost Harvest DLC launch

Dune: Awakening remains very popular on Steam, to the point that some servers are forming their own governments, with rebellions against these governments. The open-world game set in the science fiction world of Dune has managed to earn quite a loyal audience of players in its first few months. Constant updates like this are a great way to keep those players around. Now, players will finally be able to continue the story.

But that’s not all included in this free update. With this update, players will be able to re-customize their appearance. If you had a problem with the way your character looks, now “there is a new Recustomizer room in each social hub (Harko Village and Arrakeen City) where you can pay to have your appearance altered.” The update also includes 4 new hairstyles and new tattoos, according to Funcom’s website.

New armor available in the free update.Dune: Awakening, Developer: Funcom

For more detailed patch notes, I recommend scrolling through Funcom’s website. There’s too much to list it all here. But there are some other highlights, such as a new weapon: the Adept Missile Launcher, and multiple new armor sets specific to each trainer from the Advanced Trainer Contracts. Funcom has confirmed that players who already completed those contracts “will get these armor sets retroactively.”

The paid DLC, The Lost Harvest, also introduces a new narrative to explore. Scour the remains of a crashed ship, and uncover the mystery of what happened. The DLC also includes new armor, weapon skins, and a new two-wheeled land vehicle called the Treadwheel. Players are able to partner up with one player driving and another riding on the back with a weapon.

New vehicle in the paid DLC, the Treadwheel.Dune: Awakening, Developer: Funcom

Launching both of these updates alongside each other means there’s tons of new content for fans of the game, but there must be a worry that some players will be turned away from purchasing the new DLC when there is new free content. Ultimately, we’ll have to see how players react to these new Dune: Awakening updates in the coming days and weeks. Day one Steam reviews of The Lost Harvest are not great, though, with only 24% of over 100 reviews being positive.