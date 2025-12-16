Six great game announcement from the Game Awards that you may have missed

Last week, the Game Awards celebrated the year in gaming with many trailers and announcements, and a small game called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 walked away with an award or two. There were tons of groundbreaking announcements, such as Casey Hudson returning to direct Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, and the announcement of Star Wars: Galactic Racer. Larian Studios, the team behind the previous Game of the Year winner Baldur’s Gate 3, announced its next game, Divinity, with a graphic trailer. But there may have been some great games that flew under the radar.

Some Game Award announcements that may have flown under your radar

The Game Awards is always a fascinating experience. Many argue that, while it is meant to be an award show celebrating the previous year of video games, it often feels unbalanced, leaning toward looking ahead and building hype for the next few years. But that is what the millions of viewers show up for, and with so many massive blockbuster announcements, it’s easy for the smaller games to get lost in the shuffle. Here are a few games that look great, but you may have missed in the chaos of the three-hour show.

Bradley the Badger

This trailer was from the pre-show, so it would have been easy to miss if you only tuned into the main showcase. Bradley the Badger follows the meta story of Bradley, an anthropomorphized badger protagonist of a 3D platformer, as he explores various video game worlds that appear to be still under active development. Bradley appears in Cyberbadger, Badgerborne, and The Last Badger, all plays on some of the most popular video games of the last decade.

Related:Beautiful Out of Words looks to be the most pleasant surprise of Summer Game Fest 2025

Bradley the Badger is more than just a nice-looking trailer, though. It’s being worked on by two veteran developers who co-founded Day 4 Night, a new independent studio. Christian Cantamessa was the lead designer and writer on Red Dead Redemption, and Davide Soliani was the creative director on Mario + Rabbids. On the game’s website, the team writes, “Bradley the Badger is a love letter to games and the art of making them.” It’s available to wishlist on Steam now, but currently, there is no release date, not even a year. So patience will be key for this one.

Coven of the Chicken Foot

Speaking of veteran developers, Coven of the Chicken Foot, from Wildflower Interactive, is being worked on by Bruce Straley, the director of games like Uncharted 2, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us. This admittedly looks quite different from those games, and not just thanks to its cel-shaded art style. Coven of the Chicken Foot is an adventure game where you play as an elderly witch and utilize your bond with a strange creature to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles.

Coven of the Chicken Foot seems almost like a fresh take on the concept put forth by The Last Guardian. You must combine both characters' strengths to accomplish your tasks, which appears to be working against the classic fantasy heroes you might see in other video games. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this charmingly dark game, but I’m looking forward to playing it.

Order of the Sinking Star

From the director of two great indie puzzle games, Braid and The Witness, comes another ambitious puzzle game that has apparently been ten years in the making. Order of the Sinking Star is the next top-down puzzle adventure from Jonathan Blow. In this world, there are four characters who each have their own tools or abilities to solve various grid-based puzzles, but as you explore, their worlds begin to collide, and it’s up to you to figure out how to combine their skills in the best ways.

Apparently, Order of the Sinking Star contains well over a thousand small puzzles that all connect to form a vast map. How this game manages to tie all these various puzzles, worlds, and characters sounds too fascinating not to try. Based on the trailer, it sounds like at least some of these characters might be trapped in this world somehow, and that someone might have larger goals for the overall story.

Forest 3

If you’ve played any of the survival crafting games from Endnight Games, such as The Forest and Sons of the Forest, you might be excited to hear about a new game from that same team, Forest 3. Watching the trailer live during the awards felt entirely different from anything this team has worked on before, so when the title and the developer appeared at the end, that was the most exciting moment for me.

Endnight Games’ previous titles have all taken place in fairly grounded locations. I say that knowing the kinds of monsters you can encounter, but compared to Forest 3, it’s fair. The trailer starts in a spaceship, and the protagonist appears to crash land on an alien planet. The trailer heavily features a device that seems to act like a third arm, reminding you every moment that this is science fiction. It’s an exciting new direction for the studio to take for its third game, and I can’t wait to see what other surprises they have in store.

Orbitals

Orbitals, from Shapefarm, is fascinating for several reasons. Not only is its retro anime art style incredible, but it’s also a splitscreen co-op game, much like Split Fiction or It Takes Two, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. Orbitals follows dual protagonists, Maki and Omura, as they explore space, all in an attempt to save their home from a supernatural cosmic storm.

The trailer offers glimpses of classic co-op puzzles. One person takes on a platform challenge, while the other moves an object from another room to provide support. But it looks like there will also be some more fast-paced action challenges, too, with both players controlling different parts of a spaceship. One pilots the ship while the other uses the guns. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a wave started by Hazelight, where we can begin to see more co-op action-adventure games like this. I’m also curious how the team will make use of the Switch 2, if they do. Either way, this game looks great, and you should not miss out on knowing about it.

Out of Words

You may remember the initial trailer for Out of Words during this year’s Summer Game Fest. Thankfully, at last week’s Game Awards, we got another look at this charming stop-motion co-op adventure. The title comes from both characters losing their mouths, leaving them unable to speak. The two of them must work together to explore a strange fantasy world full of odd creatures, characters, and, of course, platforming puzzles.

Out of Words already looks like one of the most visually stunning games in a long time, and that’s at least partially because of how it was created. The start of this latest trailer gives a glimpse into the process of filming the protagonists. Every detail is hand-crafted, and each frame has been meticulously set up by hand. Playing through this game when it launches in 2026 will surely have me marveling at the craftsmanship that went into it at every turn, and I can’t wait.