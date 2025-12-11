“The first thing I really need to do is refocus on my family,” says Edmund McMillen, creator of The Binding of Isaac, while discussing his new game and sharing advice for indie devs

Edmund McMillen, the creator of The Binding of Isaac series, answered fan questions on Reddit. He discussed some of his past projects and Mewgenics, a game in collaboration with Tyler Glaiel that’s been in development since around 2012. Everyone pretty much assumed it was dead, but this year we finally got a real release date: February 10, 2026.

Edmund McMillen on Mewgenics and the indie scene

Mewgenics is a quirky, strategy-driven roguelike where you raise, breed, and battle chaotic, genetically engineered cats. Blending dark humor and tactical combat, the game builds on Edmund McMillen’s signature style of odd charm and replayability.

On December 10, Edmund hosted AMA on Reddit where fans could ask him anything. Naturally, people wanted to know if Mewgenics would ever come to consoles. His answer: “Yes, 100%”, though he noted that it probably won’t happen until late next year.

Fans were also curious about post-launch plans, like DLC. Edmund said that once the game ships, he needs to take some time to focus on his family first, but after that, an expansion is definitely planned.

We have had a growing dlc tab in our google doc for ages, all the stuff we knew we needed to avoid adding so the game could release. That said, it’s vital as a designer to watch how YOU guys experience the game and try to lean that dlc to fit what people enjoy most and fill in any holes we missed. So we will be doing a dlc, but we don’t have it 100% planned out yet, waiting to see what fans want first (not what they say they want, what we see that they want ;))

Someone else asked what advice he’d give an aspiring game developer today, and whether it would be the same advice he gave 15 years ago. Surprisingly, he linked to an old blog post from that time and said that, yes, it’s still the advice he stands by. One commenter even pointed out the irony that in the interview he predicted his advice would change over the years, but here we are.

Source: Mewgenics; Developer: Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel

Regarding Mewgenics’ replayability, Edmund compared it to The Binding of Isaac. One of their testers has reached 100% completion, which took over 500 hours. He even revealed that Mewgenics has become his favorite game he’s ever made – a notable statement considering how long the project has been in development.

When the discussion turned to the gaming industry, Edmund acknowledged that while big AAA titles often feel stagnant or gloomy to consumers, the indie scene is thriving with exciting releases and increasing mainstream success. He explained that when money gets tight, major studios tend to play it safe with sequels and copycat games. Indies, on the other hand, can take bigger creative risks because their financial stakes are lower. Once an indie idea proves successful, mainstream studios often repackage it in a safer, more polished way to capitalize on it.