Not only Urchin plant. All about Gardener seed pack in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Grow a Garden’s Fairy event second part is live. The first half already brought new pets, ascension, and plenty of quests to keep us busy. Now, with the second part, there’s even more to explore. Drake and Fairy shop, a luminous mutation, Phoenix and Aetherfruit, and a lot of new plants. Let’s take a look at all the fresh vegetables and fruits you can grow from Gardener seeds.

How to get the Gardener seed pack in Grow a Garden (GaG)

The Gardener seed pack in Grow a Garden (GaG) is a special reward that can only be earned by completing daily quests. To keep track of your progress, simply head over to the Garden Guide and open the daily quest tab. Each quest you finish contributes to your rewards, which range from regular quest seed packs to divine seeds and other useful items. Within these rewards, the Gardener seed pack stands out because it contains brand-new plants that you won’t find anywhere else.

New plants from Fairy event in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Here’s a full list of the plants you can grow from the Gardener seed pack:

Radish – uncommon vegetable with a 40% drop rate. Blue Raspberry – rare fruit with a 25% chance to pull. Horned Melon – mythical fruit with 20% chance to appear. Ackee – mythical fruit with 15% drop rate. Urchin – mythical plant with only 10% chance to drop.

All the new plants are highly valuable, and you’ll be able to sell your crops at a great price since they won’t be available in the Seed Shop. That’s why it’s worth making the most of the Fairy event’s second part by completing as many daily quests as you can.