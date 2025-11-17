Where was Maxton Hall filmed? Filming locations from Prime Video’s hit TV series

Prime Video has no shortage of interesting productions, and one of them is Maxton Hall, which takes viewers to beautiful locations. Viewers who were enchanted by the views in the TV series will certainly be interested in where Maxton Hall was filmed. As it turns out, Prime Video's biggest non-English hit used locations in England and Germany that you can visit.

Filming locations from Maxton Hall

We already know that Maxton Hall was filmed in England and Germany, but where exactly? The Prime Video TV series crew visited places such as Oxford, London, Potsdam, and Pattensen, with Berlin joining the list in the second season.

Amazon has even shared a detailed list of the locations where the filming took place, so fans can easily find them if they feel like visiting. This includes the places the characters visited that actually exist, so you can feel like them by sitting in the same places they used to sit in.

Oxford, England

Manos Café & Deli: 105 Walton Street, Jericho, Oxford OX2 6EB

Turf Tavern: 4 Bath Place, Oxford OX1 3SU

St Hilda's College: Cowley Place, Oxford OX4 1DY

Oxford University: Wellington Square, Oxford OX1 2JD

High Street & Magdalen Bridge: Central Oxford

London, England

Piccadilly Circus: London W1J 0DA

New Bond Street: London W1S

City of London: Moorgate/Bank area

Potsdam, Germany

Museum Barberini (Beaufort Luxury Boutique): Alter Markt, Humboldtstraße 5-6, 14467 Potsdam

The Bell House: Im Neuen Garten 3, 14469 Potsdam

Pattensen, Germany

Marienburg Castle (Maxton Hall College): Marienberg 1, 30982 Pattensen

Before traveling to England or Germany, you can mark the above locations on your maps if you want to see what the places where you watched Ruby, James, and other characters from Maxton Hall look like in real life.