Where was Maxton Hall filmed? Filming locations from Prime Video’s hit TV series

If you are curious about where the Maxton Hall crew filmed scenes for the Prime Video hit, you will find the information you need here.
Prime Video has no shortage of interesting productions, and one of them is Maxton Hall, which takes viewers to beautiful locations. Viewers who were enchanted by the views in the TV series will certainly be interested in where Maxton Hall was filmed. As it turns out, Prime Video's biggest non-English hit used locations in England and Germany that you can visit.
We already know that Maxton Hall was filmed in England and Germany, but where exactly? The Prime Video TV series crew visited places such as Oxford, London, Potsdam, and Pattensen, with Berlin joining the list in the second season.
Amazon has even shared a detailed list of the locations where the filming took place, so fans can easily find them if they feel like visiting. This includes the places the characters visited that actually exist, so you can feel like them by sitting in the same places they used to sit in.
Oxford, England
London, England
Potsdam, Germany
Pattensen, Germany
Before traveling to England or Germany, you can mark the above locations on your maps if you want to see what the places where you watched Ruby, James, and other characters from Maxton Hall look like in real life.
1
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
