It's time to say goodbye to Claire and Jamie. Outlander reveals the premiere date for its final season

Outlander fans, get ready, your favorite TV series is coming to an end soon. The long-running story of Claire and Jamie, which has provided the basis for eight seasons of the TV series, is approaching its finale, which fans can already start preparing for. It will certainly not lack the excitement that Outlander is known for.

When is Outlander season 8 coming out?

The highly anticipated final season of Outlander will be released on March 6, 2026. New episodes will be available every Friday and can be viewed on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

What will Outlander season 8 be about?

During Claire and Jamie's absence, Fraser's Ridge has flourished and grown into a thriving settlement, but the pair learn that war has found them even there. The Frasers must answer what they are willing to sacrifice to not only keep the place they call home safe, but also to stay together. Together, they face outside intruders, which becomes more difficult in the face of secrets coming to light that could divide them. This is the beginning of the fight for Fraser's Ridge.

Outlander season 8 cast

Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe will of course return for season 8 of Outlander. They will be joined by Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, and Izzy Meikle-Small.

Outlander season 8 trailer

What awaits Outlander after season 8?

Although this is the finale of the main series, the Outlander universe will continue to be developed. Previously, the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood was released, which received a season 2. It isn’t yet known when the new episodes of the spin-off will appear.

