It's time to say goodbye to Claire and Jamie. Outlander reveals the premiere date for its final season

Outlander fans must prepare to say goodbye. The release date for the final season of the hit TV series has been announced.
Outlander fans, get ready, your favorite TV series is coming to an end soon. The long-running story of Claire and Jamie, which has provided the basis for eight seasons of the TV series, is approaching its finale, which fans can already start preparing for. It will certainly not lack the excitement that Outlander is known for.
The highly anticipated final season of Outlander will be released on March 6, 2026. New episodes will be available every Friday and can be viewed on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.
During Claire and Jamie's absence, Fraser's Ridge has flourished and grown into a thriving settlement, but the pair learn that war has found them even there. The Frasers must answer what they are willing to sacrifice to not only keep the place they call home safe, but also to stay together. Together, they face outside intruders, which becomes more difficult in the face of secrets coming to light that could divide them. This is the beginning of the fight for Fraser's Ridge.
Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe will of course return for season 8 of Outlander. They will be joined by Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, and Izzy Meikle-Small.
Although this is the finale of the main series, the Outlander universe will continue to be developed. Previously, the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood was released, which received a season 2. It isn’t yet known when the new episodes of the spin-off will appear.
More about movies and TV series:
Maxton Hall season 2 changes its broadcast format: when will the new episodes be released?
Liam Hemsworth is a fan of The Witcher game. He thinks that it is “great if you don’t have a job or anything else to do in life”
“You are an arrogant a**hole.” Harry Potter director almost turned down the film, but he was harshly criticized by this cinema legend
1
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
Sony’s PlayStation gaming monitor arrives next year, but not everyone can get one
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls second closed beta weekend will be the first week of December
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily